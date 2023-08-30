Idalia made landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Idalia officially made landfall on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane near Keaton Beach, Florida, with winds reaching as high as 125 mph as the storm devastated the Big Bend region. Two people have already been pronounced dead as a result of the storm.

The storm left behind a devastating path of destruction on major roadways and businesses, many of which have been documented on social media.

One viral clip shows the highway near Tampa on the way to Clearwater Beach completely flooded as water smashes against the infrastructure.

Another shows fuel tanks at a gas station being knocked over by high-speed winds and flooding, taking down the entire structure.

Others made jokes about which brands were still on the shelves.

And some businesses are just going with the flow — quite literally.

One viral photo shows a man paddleboarding past O'Maddy's Bar and Grill in Gulfport, which remained open despite the flooded streets.

I love Florida. O'Maddy's in Gulfport is open for business even with floodwaters covering the streets around it. #Idalia pic.twitter.com/B8wUbKIcml — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) August 30, 2023

Idalia is expecting to hit Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night.

An astounding 49 out of 67 Florida counties were declared in a State of Emergency by Governor Ron DeSantis before the storm.