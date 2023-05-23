Ice Cube Slams 'Demonic' AI Technology, Says It Has No Place in Music The rapper said that the rise of AI in music could lead to "backlash," lawsuits, and a push for authentic voices.

By Sam Silverman

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Rapper and actor Ice Cube isn't having a good day now that the AI revolution is creeping its way into the music industry.

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, the artist had choice words for those embracing artificial intelligence, stating that rappers today are "getting lost in autotune" and technology.

"I think AI is demonic, I think AI is going to get a backlash from real people," he said. "I think artists need to go back to using their real voice and making sure people know this is authentic and not made from a computer."

RELATED: Bad News For Boomy: Spotify Removes Thousands of AI-Generated Songs From the Platform

Ice Cube also said that autotune, which was popularized in the aughts, sounds computerized, much like AI-generated music. "I think people are going to want things organic and not artificial," he said.

Hosts Kyle Forgeard and Jesse Sebastiani pointed out that AI artists are booming on TikTok to which Ice Cube said: "I think that's terrible."

"I don't wanna hear an AI Drake song […] He should sue whoever made it," he added.

RELATED: 'I'm Not About to Pay': Ice Cube Slams Warner Bros. for Withholding Rights to 'Friday' Trilogy

Ice Cube also noted that "the people and the platform" should be held accountable for distributing music in an artist's unique style.

"It's like a sample," he said. "Somebody can't take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay."

