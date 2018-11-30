In Retaliation for Blocking Pornography, Adult Website Bans Starbucks From Offices

The porn industry is striking back!

Earlier this week, Starbucks announced it will start blocking pornography on its store's WiFi beginning next year. Now, according to TMZ, the adult website YouPorn is getting revenge on the coffee giant by pushing Dunkin' on its workforce.

The company's Vice President, Charles Hughes, sent a memo to employees announcing a ban on all Starbucks products from YouPorn offices effective New Year's Day.

Dear YouPorn Team: In light of the news that Starbucks has blocked its customers from searching and viewing adult content within their establishments, YouPorn has updated their company policy banning all Starbucks products from the YouPorn offices, effective January 1st, 2019. See your direct manager for any questions.

While watching porn is not permitted at Starbucks locations, the chain has not blocked such content on its Wi-Fi service. That's about to change. "To ensure the Third Place remains safe and welcoming to all, we have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our US locations in 2019," a Starbucks representative told Business Insider via email.

YouPorn, it seems, is not taking the news lying down.