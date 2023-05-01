Indeed Is Making Changes to Pricing Model for Employers After Complaints of Confusion and Unexpected Costs

In October, the job site rolled out a new system where employers would only pay for applications they viewed, aiming to yield more qualified candidates. However, the new system caused some small businesses to incur hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars in unexpected costs.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Job site Indeed is rethinking its "pay-per-application" system for employers following complaints from businesses stating the service caused a slew of confusion and unexpected costs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In October 2022, Indeed announced that it'd be switching from a pay-per-click pricing plan (paying when applicants click on a job ad) to a pay-per-application model (when a candidate starts or submits an application). The shift was intended to improve the quality of candidates and allow small businesses to only review (and pay) for applications that seemed promising. However, the new model led to some businesses incurring hundreds — and in some cases thousands — of dollars in unexpected costs.

One problem for employers with the pay-per-application model was that they had up to 72 hours to reject applications, otherwise, they'd be required to pay a fee per application.

"I don't have someone who is checking that inbox seven days a week," Jennifer Frye-Brunner, director of human resources at restaurant group Bonanno (which has cut spending on Indeed by nearly 90% since the new pricing model took hold), told WSJ. "It's really terrible if you need one line cook and get 500 applicants overnight."

Buckeye Innovation, a software engineering company based in Ohio, also told the outlet that it faced over $1,000 in charges after missing the fine print stating Indeed made the pay-per-application model the default. While Indeed refunded the company for about half of the charges following the complaint, Buckeye president Brad Griffith told the WSJ that he would cease sharing his credit card information with the job site despite still using the platform.

Now, Indeed is backpedaling on its pay-per-application model and announced a new pay-for-results system to mitigate the confusion and unexpected costs experienced by businesses since the former model took hold.

Related: Which Is the Better Job Board, ZipRecruiter or Indeed?

The new pay-for-results model will not charge employers for applications rejected and offers an option for employers to set a limit on how much they want to spend. Additionally, businesses can set predetermined requirements for candidates and automatically reject applications that don't meet the company's needs.

"As a company whose mission is to help people get jobs we want to get paid when we deliver qualified candidates, which means opening up new payment options that fit the needs and preferences of employers," said Indeed CEO Chris Hyams in a statement.

The Better Business Bureau, an organization that aims to minimize deceptive business practices and prevent fraud, told the WSJ that it received 105 complaints about Indeed from January to mid-April this year — more than double the recorded 44 complaints for the same period in 2022.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz

Business News

Man Sues South Florida Beach Resort After Claiming His Foot Was Left 'Seriously Impaired' Due to 'Searing' Pool Deck

The man is accusing the resort of negligence for allegedly making no effort to cool down the deck.

By Sam Silverman

Business News

Jeff Bezos Was Caught on Video Dancing at Coachella, But It's His '$12 Amazon Shirt' That Has the Internet in Stitches

The Amazon founder and billionaire was with partner Lauren Sanchez and famous friends, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leadership

6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger

Discover how to build trust, encourage excellence, foster discipline and create a sense of camaraderie in your organization by applying these battle-tested principles.

By Christopher Myers

Business News

Here's Where Average Monthly Mortgage Payments Are The Lowest in The U.S.

Depending on where you live, your monthly mortgage payment can be as low as $1,700 — or as high as $3,600.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business Process

The 5-Step Guide to Navigating Legal and Regulatory Changes in Business

In a time with an ever-changing landscape of regulations, staying ahead of legal and regulatory changes is critical to safeguarding your business's success. Navigating legal and regulatory changes can be challenging, but it's fundamental for entrepreneurs to ensure that their businesses are compliant.

By Ken Wisnefski