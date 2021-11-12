Which Is the Better Job Board, ZipRecruiter or Indeed?

Job boards make hiring top talent easy and efficient, but two sites stand out among the rest. Which is the best for your company?

learn more about Entrepreneur Deals

By Entrepreneur Deals

Kilito Chan | Getty Images

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Hiring managers know that job boards are useful tools for speeding up or improving their hiring process. ZipRecruiter and Indeed are two preferred options among employers and job seekers. Both offer streamlined and easy-to-use websites, but how do two of the largest recruiting platforms stack up when it comes to improving your business?

There are plenty of good reasons for ZipRecruiter and Indeed's popularity. Robust tools for recruiters and job seekers make it easy to focus on finding the right people to build your company. Providing access to databases containing millions of resumes, they're the first stop for many job seekers, and they let recruiters manage the entire job process in one place. Both services provide a premium candidate experience with built-in Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and integration with major ATS platforms.

So, your business can manage the entire hiring process from recruiting to interview scheduling, interviewing, candidate communication, and hiring.

Explore the pros and cons of ZipRecruiter and Indeed to understand how you can leverage these two top hiring platforms to find high-quality talent:

ZipRecruiter

Eighty percent of employers who post a job posting on ZipRecruiter receive a qualified candidate within the first day. This streamlined hiring platform connects millions of job seekers to businesses of all sizes using AI matchmaking technology. Candidates can apply with a click, and ZipRecruiter's platform keeps applicants engaged with status updates and personalized messages. Use ZipRecruiter to analyze top candidates and ensure you never miss a great match. Its targeting technology learns from your feedback and searches for candidates with your preferred skills and experience to find your perfect hire. Once candidates start rolling in, ZipRecruiter's easy-to-use dashboard helps you sort, review, and rate them.

Pros of ZipRecruiter

  • Matching technology actively scans millions of resumes and profiles and invites qualified candidates to apply.
  • Customizable job templates make job posting easy. One click will send your listing to 100+ job sites.
  • Mobile-friendly for easy applying and hiring on the go.
  • Premium customer support via phone, email, or chat.

Cons of ZipRecruiter

  • Credit card is required for a free trial.
  • Does not include social advertising

Indeed

This popular job board receives over 250 million unique monthly visitors. Though job postings are free, Indeed's pay-per-click model provides more visibility for listings versus non-sponsored or organic jobs. Indeed lets employers post jobs, screen candidates, set up interviews, and make offers all in one platform. This comprehensive search engine for jobs allows businesses to identify top candidates fast. Pausing sponsored posts and managing budgets is simple, so you only pay for what you need.

Pros of Indeed

  • Manage hiring activities in one easy-to-use dashboard.
  • Social recruiting feature allows businesses to identify potential candidates.
  • Supports multiple job postings.
  • No commitments or long-term fees.

Cons of Indeed

  • Does not offer branded job pages.
  • Free version has limited capabilities.
  • Contact information for candidates is not free.
  • Social advertising is not available.

The verdict

When it comes to smart hiring, ZipRecruiter's matching technology provides a substantial advantage. Advanced tools streamline the hiring process while finding your business highly qualified candidates. And, meeting job seekers on mobile with a convenient, premium candidate experience with ZipRecruiter, our #1 rated hiring site for small business, gives you confidence that you're making quality hiring decisions for your business.
Entrepreneur Deals

Entrepreneur Deals

Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find useful. 

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Hiring Hiring Employees Job Board

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Viral TikTok Video of Lowe's Employee Screaming for Help Leads to Resignation

A Lowe's employee resigned after a video of him struggling with the box went viral, garnering almost 4 million views.

By Steve Huff

Business News

TD Bank Settles Ponzi Scheme Lawsuit for $1.2 Billion

The suit accused the bank of ignoring red flags for years.

By Steve Huff

Money & Finance

Pat Flynn Teaches You How to Build a Revenue Generating Audience

Building an audience is the key to growing your business. But how do you do that?

By Terry Rice

Business News

JPMorgan vs. Frank: Charlie Javice Says Jamie Dimon Had Personal Interest in Acquisition

Javice, who founded the fintech startup that Morgan acquired for $175 million, is accused of fabricating 4 million customer accounts.

By Steve Huff

Business News

The 20 Most Affluent Places in the U.S.

There are some places in the U.S. where the average household income is over half a million dollars.

By Madison Hoff

Living

5 Proven Habits to Create Success in Business and in Life

Intentionally follow these five tenants of success, and see where it leads you.

By Trevor Cowley