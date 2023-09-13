'People Have Died Where You Are': Influencer Slammed for Photoshoot in 'Prohibited' Deadly Cave El Tancón cave is located in Santiago del Teide in Tenerife, Spain.

By Emily Rella

A Madrid-based influencer is catching heat online after posting Instagram photos from one of the Canary Islands' most dangerous caves, where people (especially tourists) are not permitted to enter.

Influencer Marina Rivera posted a series of photos inside and swimming through El Tancón cave, which is located in Santiago del Teide in Tenerife, Spain.

The post, which has garnered over 232,000 likes, has also garnered a slew of angry comments from locals who warned Rivera and followers of the danger of the cave, with many asking tourists to leave the land well enough alone.

Related: Emma Chamberlain Accused of Selling Fan Messages for $10K

"Bathing is forbidden there," one translated comment reads. "We are sick of tourists that don't respect our land."

"It seems disrespectful to me that you are bathing in a place that is PROHIBITED, which is FENCED and SIGNED for which bathing is prohibited and you enter because of the photo, and publish it on top of that," another translated comment says. "People have died where you are, it is not a suitable swimming area."

"Do you know how many people have died in that Tenerife blower?? No, you don't have a F***ing idea," another harsh comment read.

El Tancon was dubbed a "mortal paradise" by local outlet Tenerife Weekly, which noted that six people had died in the cave in 2021 alone as of August of that year.

"How many times have I come across people looking for the cave, mobile phone in hand, following a geolocation device … I always tell them the same thing: Don't even think about it," a local resident named Goyo Olivia told the outlet at the time. "But nothing. With some there is no way. It must be that a photo is more important than life itself.

Related: Influencer Divides Internet Over Opulent Internship in Paris

It is a volcanic sea cave that is described as a "blowhole where its strong currents push you to the bottom and leave you trapped," according to a local Tenerife travel blog.

The attraction's most popular TripAdvisor review also warns tourists of the dangers of the tide in the cave.

"Although it may seem that the sea is calm, in a matter of seconds a range of waves can come in, leading you to the grave," the review grimly states. "Once you are in the water, the cave fills up with the waves, hitting your head to the ceiling of the cave and leaving you unconscious."

Rivera has not yet responded to the backlash nor removed the photos.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Stay Humble Amidst Success — Actionable Advice for Self-Made Entrepreneurs

The importance of staying grounded once your hard work has led you to where you've dreamed to go.

By Edward Fernandez
By Emily Rella
Data & Recovery

Deepfakes Are on the Rise — Will They Change How Businesses Verify Their Users?

Are the latest tech developments turning criminals into invisible ghosts? Let's explore the world of highly sophisticated threats and see if AI detectives have what it takes to catch their AI-powered adversaries.

By Ihar Kliashchou
Business News

Amazon Is Boosting Pay for Contracted Delivery Drivers—Starting as Soon as Next Month

The company is raising the average hourly rate for delivery drivers to $20.50 by mid-October.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Data & Recovery

5 Things Successful Businesses Do to Fight Cybercrime

Join us for this free webinar and learn how to better protect your business from the ever-present threats of bad actors online.

By Entrepreneur Events
Leadership

How to Build a Company That Excels at Both Leading and Coaching — and Why It's Important

The current landscape of how middle managers are being replaced by coaches and how companies can make the transition.

By Mark Abbott