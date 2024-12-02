Cyber Monday Sale! 50% Off All Access

'This Company Has Been My Life': Intel CEO Retires, Reportedly Forced Out Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has led the company since February 2021 and said his departure is "bittersweet."

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is retiring, the company announced on Monday.
  • According to Bloomberg, Gelsinger was forced out after the board lost confidence in him.
  • Gelsinger acknowledged in a press release statement that the past year has been challenging for Intel.
Entrepreneur+

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

 Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

Intel announced on Monday that CEO Pat Gelsinger, 63, retired effective December 1. Gelsinger also stepped down from the board of directors on the same date. He had been with Intel for over three decades including four years as CEO.

The abrupt announcement further states that Intel's Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner and Intel Products CEO Michelle Johnston Holthaus are in charge as interim co-CEOs while the company's board searches for Gelsinger's replacement. Frank Yeary, a longtime board member who joined in March 2009, is now the interim executive chair of the board.

According to Bloomberg, Gelsinger was forced out after the board lost confidence in his plans to improve Intel. He was reportedly given the option to retire or be removed, and he chose retirement.

Since Gelsinger took over in February 2021, Intel's stock has dropped by about 60%. In October, Intel posted a quarterly loss of $16.6 billion, the biggest net loss in its 56-year history. Its revenue for the quarter was $13.3 billion, down 6% year-over-year.

Related: Intel Held Days of Pivotal Meetings to Create a Plan to Turn Things Around: 'No Shortage of Rumors and Speculation'

Gelsinger publicly called the news of his retirement "bittersweet" and said that Intel has had a "challenging year." He's worked at the chipmaker for 30 years, rising through the ranks to become the company's first chief technology officer. He left in 2009 to become president and chief operating officer of Dell, before returning to Intel in 2021.

"Today is, of course, bittersweet as this company has been my life for the bulk of my working career," Gelsinger stated in a press release. "I can look back with pride at all that we have accomplished together. It has been a challenging year for all of us as we have made tough but necessary decisions to position Intel for the current market dynamics."

Pat Gelsinger. Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Intel took steps to become profitable and competitive during Gelsinger's tenure as CEO, including committing to sell two-thirds of its real estate by the end of 2024.

However, Intel still faces heavy competition from other chipmakers like Nvidia and AMD. Intel's GPU market share went from 2% in the second quarter of 2023 to effectively 0% in the second quarter of 2024 while Nvidia's market share rose from 80% in Q2 2023 to 88% in Q2 2024.

Intel also has "yet to fully benefit from powerful trends, like AI," Gelsinger wrote in August. At the time, Intel announced plans to lay off 15,000 employees or 15% of its workforce.

Related: 'Tough Day For All of Us:' Intel CEO Announces Layoffs Affecting 15,000 People

"Our costs are too high, our margins are too low," Gelsinger wrote then.

Intel is down by over 47% year-to-date at the time of writing.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'I Stand By My Decisions': A CEO Is Going Viral For Firing Almost All of the Company's Employees — Here's Why

The Musicians Club CEO Baldvin Oddsson fired 99 workers at once over Slack for missing a morning meeting. But there's a catch.

By Erin Davis
Marketing

How to Beat the Post-Holiday Sales Slump and Crush Your Q1 Goals

Overcome the post-holiday sales slump and keep the momentum strong with these key tips.

By Bryanne DeGoede
Franchise

Subway's CEO Steps Down Amid a Major Transition for the Sandwich Giant

John Chidsey will step down at the end of 2024, marking the close of a transformative five-year tenure.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

'If It Seems Too Good to Be True It Probably Is': $18 Million Worth of 'Great Deals' Confiscated By Border Cops

A shipment of 3,000 fake Gibson guitars from Asia was seized at the Los Angeles-Long Beach Seaport.

By David James
Making a Change

Get Babbel at Our Unbeatable Price This Cyber Monday

Learn up to 14 new languages with lifetime access.

By Entrepreneur Store
Real Estate

Why Real Estate Should Be a Key Part of Your Wealth-Building Strategy in 2025 and Beyond

Real estate remains a strong choice for building wealth in 2025 and beyond, from its ability to generate passive income to offering long-term appreciation and acting as a hedge against inflation.

By Ugo Arinzeh