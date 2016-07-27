Investing in Sustainability Is More Profitable Than You'd Think James Tansey, CEO of NatureBank Asset Management, invests in poor agricultural land to cultivate highly demanded commodities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

In the post-An Inconvenient Truth era, many companies have improved their supply chains to take a more sustainable approach (or at least to make it appear as such). However, other businesses, such as NatureBank Asset Management, are going even further and investing in sustainable commodities directly.

In this video, CEO James Tansey describes how NatureBank's business model allows the company to profit from improving the environment. Initially, NatureBank purchases downtrodden land, then invests in it to produce profitable commodities such as tea, cocoa and coffee.

NatureBank seeks to revolutionize the sustainable production of these goods and expand their supply globally.

Click play to hear more about this innovative company and sustainable investing.

