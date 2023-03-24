'Could This Be True?': Blockbuster Might Be Teasing a Surprise Comeback

The company has shuttered all of its locations except for one in Bend, Oregon.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
The interior of the last remaining Blockbuster store, in Bend, Oregon

Could it be true?

Blockbuster is mostly a memory since the company shuttered all its locations — except one in Bend, Oregon. But eagle-eyed fans of the the famed video rental chain of the 90s noticed something change on the company's official website and quickly took to social media to discuss their findings.

Related: There's Only One Blockbuster Left in the World – And Here's Why Business Is Booming

Upon visiting Blockbuster.com, a screen with the company's logo appears with the phrase, "We are working on rewinding your movie."

Blockbuster's official website homepage

Though the chain didn't explain why it chose to reactivate its website (which had been dormant before) with the cryptic message, Blockbuster joked about making a comeback and rebranding as a bank on March 15.

Many took to social media to express that there might be a reason to believe something big is in the works for the video rental chain.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Blockbuster

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Leadership

6 Myths About Leadership That May Be Holding You Back

By dispelling these leadership myths, we can create a more realistic and nuanced understanding of what it means to be an effective leader.

By Chris Mayfield

Business News

You Actually Can't Bring That Jar of Peanut Butter or Ice Cream on a Plane. Here's Why.

The TSA clarified what it considers a liquid in a recent social media post.

By Emily Rella

Fundraising

3 Ways for Women Tech Founders to Secure Funding

New research identifies strategies to help women access the startup capital they need to grow.

By Carolyn Rodz

Branding

7 Ways Dating Apps Are Lying To You

When people are reduced to a profile picture and bio, it's easy to forget that they are real human beings with complex emotions and experiences.

By Kevin Kaminyar

Leadership

I Advise the Real-Life 'Logan Roys' of the World. Here's Where the 'Succession' CEO Went Wrong.

Based on my experience working with and counseling the real-life Logan Roys of the world, here are five lessons the Roy family could benefit from learning.

By Daniel Scott