Blockbuster is mostly a memory since the company shuttered all its locations — except one in Bend, Oregon. But eagle-eyed fans of the the famed video rental chain of the 90s noticed something change on the company's official website and quickly took to social media to discuss their findings.

Upon visiting Blockbuster.com, a screen with the company's logo appears with the phrase, "We are working on rewinding your movie."

Blockbuster's official website homepage

Though the chain didn't explain why it chose to reactivate its website (which had been dormant before) with the cryptic message, Blockbuster joked about making a comeback and rebranding as a bank on March 15.

New business idea: We're going to come back as a bank and use VHS and DVDs as currency. Time to go visit your mom. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) March 15, 2023

Many took to social media to express that there might be a reason to believe something big is in the works for the video rental chain.