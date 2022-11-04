The Washington Commanders might have a new owner — or two — in the near future.

Billionaire businessmen Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are discussing a possible joint bid on the NFL team, two sources with knowledge on the matter told CNN.

The Amazon founder's interest in purchasing the team dates back to 2019, per CBS.

And it looks like husband and wife co-owners of 23 years Dan and Tanya Snyder might finally be ready to sell. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Snyders have hired Bank of America to consider "potential transactions."

Both Bezos and Jay-Z have connections to the sports industry. Bezos began a successful streaming partnership with the NFL earlier this year; Jay-Z was formerly co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, and his company, Roc Nation Sports, represents several NFL athletes.

According to Forbes, the Commanders are worth $5.6 billion, making them the sixth most valuable team in the NFL.

News of the potential sale comes amid an investigation into numerous allegations of sexual harassment leveled against team executives and Dan Snyder himself, and financial malfeasance.