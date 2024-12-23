Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 60, is denying the reports that he and his fiancé Lauren Sánchez, 55, are getting married this weekend in a "$600 million" wedding.

British tabloid Daily Mail published an exclusive story citing "sources" that said the billionaire Blue Origin founder had rented out high-end sushi restaurant, Matsuhisa, in Aspen, Colorado, for "Thursday or Friday" (December 26 or 27) and that the wedding would take place on Saturday, December 28.

However, after the report—and the astronomical $600 million figure—went viral, several notable people began weighing in, including billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who posted on X: "This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can't spend this much money."

Bezos then quoted him in a reply saying the "whole thing is completely false."

"Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening," Bezos wrote. "The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible. Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn't happen."

Bezos also owns the Washington Post.

In November 2023, Sánchez told Vogue magazine that they got engaged privately earlier that year in May and they didn't know where—or how big—the wedding would be.

Bezos is currently the second richest person in the world with $244 billion behind Elon Musk, according to Bloomberg.

