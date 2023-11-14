Lauren Sánchez Says When It Comes to Fiance Jeff Bezos, 'Everything's Shared' Jeff Bezos' fiancé opened up to Vogue about the high-profile relationship.

By Emily Rella

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos at the Staud Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The Plaza hotel on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York.
Photo by Dolly Faibyshev/WWD | Getty Images

Lauren Sánchez made headlines in 2019 when she and her fiance, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, went public with their relationship, and she's since made a name for herself in the world of philanthropy — and soon, space exploration.

The former broadcast journalist and founder of aviation company Black Ops Aviation recently sat down with Vogue in a tell-all interview, where she shed light on her relationship with Bezos, her plans to travel out of the atmosphere, and how philanthropy plays a role in her life.

On the lavishness of the couple's upcoming nuptials

"We're still thinking about the wedding, what it's going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet," she told Vogue. "We've only been engaged five months!"

Bezos, 59, and Sánchez, 53 were engaged in May in a private moment inside their home, something the public was not aware of at the time. Sánchez told the outlet that she found the engagement ring box underneath her pillow, which she found right before heading to bed.

Related: Jeff Bezos' Butterfly Coachella Shirt Is Going Viral

Sanchez is aware, of course, of what marrying Bezos and his fortune entails, and how the financials of such a major commitment will play out. Bezos is currently the No. 2 richest man in the world with $166 billion, per Bloomberg.

"I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously," she said, noting that she will be taking Bezos' last name. "We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."

On space exploration

Sánchez told Vogue that she will be traveling into space next year on Blue Origin's New Shepard, though she left the details vague, noting that she will be flying alongside five (so far unnamed) women who are "paving the way."

Related: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Cruise Through Italy on Superyacht

She also tried to shed light on why Bezos is so passionate about space exploration, and justified the practice as an informative and educational tool instead of just a joyride throwaway for the extremely wealthy.

"Jeff always says, 'Building the road to space so that our children can build the future.' And that's what it's about," she explained. "Launch, land, repeat, over and over so that we can figure out how to have reusable rockets."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez speak onstage during the IWMF Courage in Journalism Awards on October 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for IWMF)

On the couple's morning routine

Sánchez said she and Bezos try to keep off their phones when they wake up.

"We try not to get on our phones right away," Sánchez says. "That's what I'm working on."

And through recommendations of famous friends, such as Diane Von Furstenberg (who reportedly hosted the couple's engagement party last weekend), the couple has started journaling.

"We're not quite there," admits Sánchez. "We'll do it, like, three days a week."

On philanthropy

Sánchez, who now serves as the Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, also works with This Is About Humanity and the Bezos Day One Fund.

Related: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Make NYFW Debut Via Helicopter

"We really want to do the most we can with the dollars that we put into things," she said. "It's not about just giving the money away. It's about being involved … I think Jeff and I really are focusing on the long-term commitment to climate, and we're extremely optimistic about it."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Amazon Jeff Bezos News and Trends Blue Origin Lauren Sanchez

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'One of the Most Egotistical Things I've Ever Seen': Grammy-Nominated Singer Almost Kicked Off Flight for Refusing to Stop Singing

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Bobbi Storm put on a show on a recent Delta Airlines flight, but not everyone was happy to be there.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

To Maximize Your Profits This Black Friday, You Need to Collect More Than Your Customers Dollars

It's the perfect time to collect data. Here's how.

By Gene Marks
Business Ideas

The Soda Industry Changed Forever — Thanks to This CEO's Approach to Gen Z

Interview with OLIPOP's CEO Ben Goodwin is now available to subscribers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Plan to Sell Your Cybertruck? Tesla Will Fine You $50,000.

You'll need Tesla's consent before flipping the rig.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

From Idea to Delivery: How Upwork is Changing the Way We Work

Upwork brings together businesses and independent professionals from around the world to grow their businesses, take control of their careers, and create meaningful work relationships.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Business Plans

How to Set the Price of Your Book to Maximize Royalties

With strategic thinking and ongoing refinement, you can determine pricing that generates high royalty income by aligning with your book's market positioning and sales aspirations.

By Vikrant Shaurya