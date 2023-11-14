Lauren Sánchez made headlines in 2019 when she and her fiance, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, went public with their relationship, and she's since made a name for herself in the world of philanthropy — and soon, space exploration.

The former broadcast journalist and founder of aviation company Black Ops Aviation recently sat down with Vogue in a tell-all interview, where she shed light on her relationship with Bezos, her plans to travel out of the atmosphere, and how philanthropy plays a role in her life.

On the lavishness of the couple's upcoming nuptials

"We're still thinking about the wedding, what it's going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet," she told Vogue. "We've only been engaged five months!"

Bezos, 59, and Sánchez, 53 were engaged in May in a private moment inside their home, something the public was not aware of at the time. Sánchez told the outlet that she found the engagement ring box underneath her pillow, which she found right before heading to bed.

Sanchez is aware, of course, of what marrying Bezos and his fortune entails, and how the financials of such a major commitment will play out. Bezos is currently the No. 2 richest man in the world with $166 billion, per Bloomberg.

"I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously," she said, noting that she will be taking Bezos' last name. "We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."

On space exploration

Sánchez told Vogue that she will be traveling into space next year on Blue Origin's New Shepard, though she left the details vague, noting that she will be flying alongside five (so far unnamed) women who are "paving the way."

She also tried to shed light on why Bezos is so passionate about space exploration, and justified the practice as an informative and educational tool instead of just a joyride throwaway for the extremely wealthy.

"Jeff always says, 'Building the road to space so that our children can build the future.' And that's what it's about," she explained. "Launch, land, repeat, over and over so that we can figure out how to have reusable rockets."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez speak onstage during the IWMF Courage in Journalism Awards on October 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for IWMF)

On the couple's morning routine

Sánchez said she and Bezos try to keep off their phones when they wake up.

"We try not to get on our phones right away," Sánchez says. "That's what I'm working on."

And through recommendations of famous friends, such as Diane Von Furstenberg (who reportedly hosted the couple's engagement party last weekend), the couple has started journaling.

"We're not quite there," admits Sánchez. "We'll do it, like, three days a week."

On philanthropy

Sánchez, who now serves as the Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, also works with This Is About Humanity and the Bezos Day One Fund.

"We really want to do the most we can with the dollars that we put into things," she said. "It's not about just giving the money away. It's about being involved … I think Jeff and I really are focusing on the long-term commitment to climate, and we're extremely optimistic about it."