The couple made their stylish debut at the Staud show on September 10.

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancé Lauren Sanchez are no strangers to stylish transportation, whether it's blasting off to space in Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship or sailing the Italian Riviera in the billionaire's $500 million mega yacht.

But when it comes to visiting the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, the couple arrived at the Staud show in style — via a private helicopter.

On Instagram stories, Lauren Sanchez posted a photo of her riding in the lavish aircraft on September 10, alongside friends Lydia Kives and Elsa Collins, on the way to her friend Sarah Staudinger's show at New York's Plaza Hotel.

Other images show the pair landing on an unidentified helipad wearing coordinated black ensembles.

It's been a busy social few weeks for the couple who were seen on September 4 attending the Beyonce "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium in California alongside the Kardashians.

Bezos' net worth as of Tuesday afternoon is an estimated $162 billion.

