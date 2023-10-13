Jeff Bezos Becomes His Own Neighbor, Purchases $78 Million Florida Mansion Next Door The billionaire bought another house in the same Florida neighborhood in August.

By Emily Rella

Billionaire Jeff Bezos's latest real estate purchase hits quite literally close to home.

According to Bloomberg, Bezos purchased a $79 million estate in Indian Creek, Florida with a very familiar neighbor — himself.

Indian Creek, which has been dubbed "Billionaire Bunker," is a 300-acre island village in Miami-Dade County with only 41 residential home lots. Amazon's founder must love the neighborhood — in June, he bought the neighboring property for an estimated $68 million.

An aerial view of Miami Beach, Florida including Indian Creek and Alison Island (Getty Images)

Bezos' newest purchase sits on 1.8 acres and was last sold for $28 million in 2014.

Not much is known about the property other than it was built in 2000, has seven bedrooms, and was last listed in May for $85 million.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the billionaire could "still make other purchases in the area," per Bloomberg.

Indian Creek is home to other notable figures including investor Carl Icahn, football legend Tom Brady, and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Bezos is not shy when it comes to scooping up lavish real estate.

The Blue Origin founder snatched up a $165 Beverly Hills compound in 2020 and a Hawaiian estate for $78 million in 2021.

As of Friday afternoon, Bezos' net worth was an estimated $156 billion.
