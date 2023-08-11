Although Jeff Bezos spent the better part of the summer sailing his super yacht around European waters with fiancé Lauren Sanchez, the billionaire's latest investment may see him docked stateside in the future.

According to Bloomberg, the Amazon founder dropped a cool $68 million on a massive waterfront estate in Indian Creek, Florida, a manmade island off the coast of Miami.

The home sits on 2.8 acres and is roughly 9,300 square feet. It contains a pool and three bedrooms and sits right on the water. Before Bezos' purchase, the home last sold for $1.4 million in 1982 — talk about an increase in valuation!

An aerial view of Miami Beach, Florida including Indian Creek and Alison Island (Getty Images)

Not much else is known about the specific home that Bezos reportedly purchased, and the billionaire has not yet publicly confirmed the purchase, though Bloomberg reported that he is in talks to gobble up more real estate in the area.

The island, which has been dubbed "Billionaire Bunker," is a 20-minute car ride from Miami and has only 41 residential home lots.

Bezos will be among fellow billionaires and notable figures who call the island home, including NFL legend Tom Brady, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, investor Carl Icahn, and former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, just to name a few.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen on Jeff Bezos' yacht on June 12, 2023, in Portofino, Italy (Getty Images)

The property is not the first of its size or price range that Bezos has bought in recent years, including a $165 Beverly Hills compound in 2020 and a Hawaiian estate for $78 million in 2021, which includes a private white sand beach.

Most recent U.S. Census data from 2020 put the median property value for Indian Creek homes at $2 million, while the population was estimated to be just 34 people.

And though the median income for Indian Creek residents was $101,250 in 2020, Bezos shouldn't have a problem keeping up with his neighbors.

As of Friday afternoon, Bezos' net worth was an estimated $163 billion.