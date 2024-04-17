The band Jellyroll has been around since the 1980s.

Country star Jelly Roll, 39, is having a banner year, but a lawsuit filed last week in Pennsylvania court claims that his past reputation is causing a local band "irreparable harm."

A wedding band based in Chadds Ford, Penn., a town just outside of Philadelphia, called "Jellyroll" is suing the country musician for trademark infringement and "unfair competition."

The band, which has been around since the 1980s, claims that it owns the trademark for the name and has sent Jelly Roll (the country singer) and his team a cease-and-desist letter to change his stage name.

Jelly Roll's team responded via email to discuss, according to the suit.

"Several conversations ensued and at one point Defendant's counsel inquired as to whether Defendant really was in competition with Plaintiff," the suit states.

But the conversations did not work out, and the 80s wedding band is claiming that Google search results about Jelly Roll's past are harming their business.

"Defendant's unapologetic continued infringing acts and conduct, unless enjoined by this Court, will continue to cause consumer confusion, mistake, and deception," the lawsuit, which was obtained by FOX Business, alleges. "Because of Defendant's troubled past, which includes a felony conviction and imprisonment, such association as averred above has caused additional harm to Plaintiff among the public and trade."

Jelly Roll was in and out of jail for 10 years starting at age 14 for a number of charges including aggravated robbery, drug possession and shoplifting.

It's noted in the lawsuit that Jelly Roll (the singer) has a space in his name while the band has their name as one word.

Jelly Roll began his path to country stardom in 2021 with his album "Ballads of the Broken," which gave the singer his first major hit with "Son of a Sinner." It peaked at No. 31 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Most notably, he won the 2023 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year after the success of his second album Whitsitt Chapel, which came out in 2023 and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. In his acceptance speech, he delivered a powerful message that quickly went viral.

"I don't know where you're at in your life or what you're going through, but I want to tell you to keep going," he said. "I want to tell you, 'Success is on the other side.'"

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jelly Roll is worth an estimated $4 million.

