You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Country Star Jelly Roll Sued By Local Band For Copyright Infringement, 'Harm' to Reputation The band Jellyroll has been around since the 1980s.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Jelly Roll performs during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Country star Jelly Roll, 39, is having a banner year, but a lawsuit filed last week in Pennsylvania court claims that his past reputation is causing a local band "irreparable harm."

A wedding band based in Chadds Ford, Penn., a town just outside of Philadelphia, called "Jellyroll" is suing the country musician for trademark infringement and "unfair competition."

The band, which has been around since the 1980s, claims that it owns the trademark for the name and has sent Jelly Roll (the country singer) and his team a cease-and-desist letter to change his stage name.

Jelly Roll's team responded via email to discuss, according to the suit.

"Several conversations ensued and at one point Defendant's counsel inquired as to whether Defendant really was in competition with Plaintiff," the suit states.

But the conversations did not work out, and the 80s wedding band is claiming that Google search results about Jelly Roll's past are harming their business.

"Defendant's unapologetic continued infringing acts and conduct, unless enjoined by this Court, will continue to cause consumer confusion, mistake, and deception," the lawsuit, which was obtained by FOX Business, alleges. "Because of Defendant's troubled past, which includes a felony conviction and imprisonment, such association as averred above has caused additional harm to Plaintiff among the public and trade."

Jelly Roll was in and out of jail for 10 years starting at age 14 for a number of charges including aggravated robbery, drug possession and shoplifting.

It's noted in the lawsuit that Jelly Roll (the singer) has a space in his name while the band has their name as one word.

Related: Bon Jovi, Darius Rucker Warn About AI Tech in Music Industry

Jelly Roll began his path to country stardom in 2021 with his album "Ballads of the Broken," which gave the singer his first major hit with "Son of a Sinner." It peaked at No. 31 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Most notably, he won the 2023 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year after the success of his second album Whitsitt Chapel, which came out in 2023 and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. In his acceptance speech, he delivered a powerful message that quickly went viral.

"I don't know where you're at in your life or what you're going through, but I want to tell you to keep going," he said. "I want to tell you, 'Success is on the other side.'"

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jelly Roll is worth an estimated $4 million.

Related: Twitter Sued by 17 Music Publishers Over Copyright Infringement
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Watch Now: Tapping into Your Unconventional Thinking and Using It to Create a Million-Dollar Business

This husband-and-wife power duo is the founder of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer kid's food brand in the U.S. Here's their advice to our subscribers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

After Noticing That Dogs Had Better Fresh Food Options Than Babies, This Entrepreneurial Couple Started a Company. 50 Million Meals Later, They're Running the Fastest-Growing Kids Meal Delivery Company in America.

Ben Lewis and Angela Vranich, co-founders of Little Spoon, detail the launch and massive growth of their healthy baby and kids food brand.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Elon Musk Says New X Users Will Soon Have to Pay to Post on the Platform

X tested the initiative in New Zealand and the Philippines to combat the platform's bot problem.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Clinton Sparks Podcast: Daymond John Discusses Handling Rejection, Branding and How to Win Big in Any Business

This podcast is a fun, entertaining and informative show that will teach you how to succeed and achieve your goals with practical advice and actionable steps given through compelling stories and conversations with Clinton and his guests.

By Clinton Sparks
Business News

A Surprising Number of U.S. Couples Have Secret Financial Accounts, According to a New Survey — And Most Have Not Talked About a Key Retirement Question

Two in five Gen X and young Boomer couples surveyed do not have a financial plan in place for retiring together.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Days After Layoffs, Tesla Pushes Stockholders to Approve Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay Package

Tesla claims that Musk has not been paid in six years.

By Sherin Shibu