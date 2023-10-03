JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says AI 'Is Real' and Will Eliminate the 5-Day Work Week. Here's How His Company's Going All In. The financial services firm advertised for thousands of AI-related roles earlier this year.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon believes AI will help future generations have a shorter work week.
  • He also considers the technology "critical" to JPMorgan's future success for its ability to boost a number of areas.

From ChatGPT to Google Bard, generative AI has the world's attention for its ability to provide wide-ranging information quickly — a potential boon for workplace productivity.

And executives are taking notice. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg TV that his company is embracing AI and that the technology has the power to improve workers' quality of life drastically.

Image Credit: Alex Wroblewski | Getty Images

Related: Tom Hanks Says Fake AI Advertisement Is Using His Likeness

"Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology," Dimon told the outlet. "And literally, they'll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week."

New research from Stanford and MIT supports the productivity spike: A study that is believed to be the first significant real-world application of generative AI in the workplace found that AI tools like chatbots make workers 14% more productive.

JPMorgan advertised for more than 3,500 AI-related roles between February and April, per data from consultancy Evident reported by Bloomberg.

According to Dimon, AI "is real" and "critical" to JPMorgan's future success and can aid in productivity, product design, customer engagement and risk management.

Related: Survival Kit for Solopreneurs: 7 AI Tools to Maximize Productivity

Although concerns about job elimination abound (AI could eradicate 300 million of them), Dimon says technology's always gotten rid of some jobs — in his view, AI's "biggest negative" will come from "bad people" who use it "to do bad things."
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Artificial Intelligence JPMorgan Jamie Dimon Generative AI

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'It's Getting Worse By the Week': Kevin O'Leary Issues Grave Warning About Commercial Real Estate Industry

The "Shark Tank" star spoke to impending devaluation of stocks in the industry on FOX Business' "Varney & Co."

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Running a Profitable Restaurant Is Not Easy. But Coach Chip Klose Has a Plan for You.

Author and restaurant coach Chip Klose discusses his method for making 20% profit in the restaurant business.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Data & Recovery

Invest in This IT Education Bundle While it's Only $50

Train your team on IT and cybersecurity fundamentals with this limited-time deal

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Walgreens' Battle Over High-Tech Cooler Doors Heats Up

The lawsuit, initially filed in June, is seeking $200 million in damages.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Management

5 Essential Tips on How to Be a Great Manager

Here are five key tips that will help you become an effective and successful manager.

By Jackson Cunningham
Business News

These Great-Grandparents Booked 51 Back-to-Back Cruises Because It's 'Cheaper Than a Retirement Home'

Retirees Marty and Jess Ansen hopped on a cruise ship nearly two years ago and never left.

By Amanda Breen