The financial services firm advertised for thousands of AI-related roles earlier this year.

From ChatGPT to Google Bard, generative AI has the world's attention for its ability to provide wide-ranging information quickly — a potential boon for workplace productivity.

And executives are taking notice. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg TV that his company is embracing AI and that the technology has the power to improve workers' quality of life drastically.

"Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology," Dimon told the outlet. "And literally, they'll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week."

New research from Stanford and MIT supports the productivity spike: A study that is believed to be the first significant real-world application of generative AI in the workplace found that AI tools like chatbots make workers 14% more productive.

JPMorgan advertised for more than 3,500 AI-related roles between February and April, per data from consultancy Evident reported by Bloomberg.

According to Dimon, AI "is real" and "critical" to JPMorgan's future success and can aid in productivity, product design, customer engagement and risk management.

Although concerns about job elimination abound (AI could eradicate 300 million of them), Dimon says technology's always gotten rid of some jobs — in his view, AI's "biggest negative" will come from "bad people" who use it "to do bad things."