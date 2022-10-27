Embattled musician Kanye West showed up uninvited and unannounced at Skechers corporate offices in LA earlier today.

According to a company statement, he was also "engaged in unauthorized filming."

After a brief conversation, two Skechers executives escorted Ye, his new legal name, and his party out of the building.

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the company said. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

At press time, Ye had no comment about what he was doing at Skechers with a film crew.

The fallout continues

Skechers is just one of a growing list of companies and personalities that have distanced themselves from Ye and denounced his anti-semitic comments.

Earlier today, Peloton announced that it will no longer include the artist's music in any of its new classes.

In a statement, the fitness company said:

"Thank you for sharing your concerns. We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton indefinitely paused the use of Kanye West's music on our platform. This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes, and we are not suggesting any class that includes his music in our proactive recommendations to Members."

On Monday, popular Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint told riders that he will no longer play Kanye West's music in his classes.