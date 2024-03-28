You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Karlie Kloss, Josh Kushner Announce Plans to Relaunch Life Magazine, 16 Years After Its Last Print Issue Kloss is the CEO of Bedford Media.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Life Magazine launched in 1883 and gained recognition for its photography.
  • TIME published the last print issue of the magazine in 2008.
  • Karlie Kloss, CEO of Bedford Media, and her husband Joshua Kushner announced on Thursday they'll be reviving Life's print and digital business.
Karlie Kloss, founder of Kode with Klossy and 40-time Vogue cover model, and husband Joshua Kushner, managing partner of venture capital firm Thrive Global, are joining forces to revive Life Magazine about 16 years after its last print issue.

Kloss is CEO of Bedford Media, a new media holding company that will take charge of operations for the new Life Magazine, including revenue and editorial strategy, according to a press announcement released on Thursday.

"We see Life as an uplifting and unifying voice in a chaotic media landscape," Kloss stated. Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Kushner will take the role of publisher of the new Life Magazine.

The magazine will come back to both print and digital forms, with a Bedford Media representative telling the Los Angeles Times that the publication will "most likely" relaunch as a quarterly, scheduled for early 2025.

Bedford Media acquired i-D Magazine in November; that publication is slated to start publishing print issues this fall.

i-D laid off 10 members of its London staff earlier this week.

Life launched in 1883 and gained recognition over the years for its photography, including Alfred Eisenstaed's photo of a sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square.

Life has shut down and reopened multiple times since its founding, with its last print issue published in 2008.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

