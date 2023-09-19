Katy Perry Sells Music Catalog For Hundreds of Millions—More Than Justin Bieber and Bob Dylan The singer sold the rights to all five of her albums for $225 million to British-based Litmus Music, according to a new report.

By Emily Rella

Katy Perry may be the new "Dark Horse" of the pop industry after it was reported that she sold her entire music catalog for an estimated $225 million, putting her amongst the ranks of music legends like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan who have also sold their catalogs for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Per the BBC, Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Hudson, sold the master recording royalties and publishing rights to all five of her albums, which were previously owned by Capitol Records, to British-based Litmus Music, a subsidiary of the Carlyle Group.

Universal Music Group, Capitol's parent company, will continue to own the master rights to the albums.

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England (Getty Images)

"Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy. I'm so honored to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire," said co-founder of Litmus Dan McCarroll in a press release.

Related: Report: Bruce Springsteen to Sell Catalog for $500 Million in Biggest Transaction for an Artist Ever

Perry has five albums — "One of the Boys" (2008), "Teenage Dream" (2010), "Prism" (2013), "Witness" (2017), and "Smile" (2020), and has had nine songs hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. In 2011, she became the first female artist to score five consecutive number-one singles off of the same album, "Teenage Dream."

Litmus Music purchased country singer Keith Urban's music catalog in December 2022 for an undisclosed amount of money.

Perry takes the lead from fellow popstar Justin Bieber who sold his entire catalog in January for $200 million.

Though the singer has not released an album since 2020, she is currently performing in Las Vegas for her residency show called "Play," which closes on November 4.

Related: Bob Dylan's Entire Music Catalog Sold for Estimated $200 Million

Perry is also in the process of filming American Idol Season 22 where she will return as a judge. The longstanding singing competition is set to premiere in Spring 2024.

Katy Perry's net worth is estimated to be around $330 million.

The singer has not yet publicly commented on the sale of her catalog.
