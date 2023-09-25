Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who spent most of his career with the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, is leaning into another one of his passions.

Griffey Jr. continues to earn millions on the Reds' payroll, but he's also got a side hustle of sorts that keeps him close to sports: photography. The 53-year-old was spotted working Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, per Bleacher Report.

Despite having been out of the game for more than a decade, Griffey Jr.'s still earning millions annually, thanks to his nine-year, $112.5 million deferred deal with the Reds, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported — earning him more than $3.5 million this year and making him among the highest-paid players on the team.

Additionally, Griffey Jr.'s been practicing photography since his retirement, Sports Illustrated reported. One of his recent high-profile gigs included shooting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's MLS match against Nashville MC last month at DRV PINK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, according to the outlet.

Although Griffey Jr. told ESPN in 2016 that the event he most wants to shoot is Olympic track and field, his passion goes beyond those highly publicized opportunities: "Being able to shoot my kids' games is my favorite," he said. "The looks on their faces are priceless."

Griffey isn't the only former professional baseball player and Hall of Famer who's made a post-retirement career in photography. Legendary pitcher Randy Johnson, who spent his career with the Mariners and Diamondbacks, is also on the sidelines at NFL games with a camera in hand.

Johnson, who won co-MVP at the 2001 World Series, studied photography in college, according to his website, and has an impressive body of work spanning sports, wildlife, and concerts.

