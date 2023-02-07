The Skims founder spoke about her SKKY Partners private-equity firm during Miami's "Hedge Fund Week."

A piece of Kim Kardashian's time comes with a hefty price tag.

The Skims founder was reportedly paid $1 million for a single appearance at the iConnections Global Alts conference at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel on January 31 to discuss her private equity firm SKKY Partners, an unnamed source told Page Six.

Kardashian's appearance was a part of Miami's "Hedge Fund Week," a networking event for business and finance professionals with tickets costing $10,000. Mark Cuban also reportedly spoke at the event.

Still, Kardashian's appearance reportedly lured in a full audience with multiple overflow rooms.

"It was standing room only in the room where she spoke, with people spilling into the hallway," iConnections CEO Ron Biscardi told Page Six. "We had even more people in overflow rooms where the video was streamed to accommodate the sell-out crowd."

"[Kardashian] received huge applause when she walked out onto the stage," Biscardi said. "I was happy to see so much support for a female fund manager in an industry dominated by men."

Although the company didn't provide the details of the monetary arrangement for her speech, another source disputed the account and said Kardashian's fee was "less than half a million."

Kardashian launched her private equity firm in September 2022, along with her partner Jay Sammons, with the intent to invest in consumer products, hospitality, digital commerce, entertainment, and more, per The Wall Street Journal.

Last month, Kardashian gave a lecture to Harvard Business School students about her $3.2 billion Skims empire.

Despite her various entrepreneurial endeavors, critics took to Twitter to criticize Harvard's choice, with one person writing, "Harvard is just as tacky as the Kardashians now."