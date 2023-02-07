Kim Kardashian Reportedly Got Paid $1 Million to Talk to Hedge Funders Weeks After She Was Slammed for Her Harvard Lecture

The Skims founder spoke about her SKKY Partners private-equity firm during Miami's "Hedge Fund Week."

learn more about Sam Silverman

By Sam Silverman

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

A piece of Kim Kardashian's time comes with a hefty price tag.

The Skims founder was reportedly paid $1 million for a single appearance at the iConnections Global Alts conference at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel on January 31 to discuss her private equity firm SKKY Partners, an unnamed source told Page Six.

Kardashian's appearance was a part of Miami's "Hedge Fund Week," a networking event for business and finance professionals with tickets costing $10,000. Mark Cuban also reportedly spoke at the event.

RELATED: 'Harvard Should Be Ashamed': Kim Kardashian Slammed For Giving Lecture at Harvard Business School

Still, Kardashian's appearance reportedly lured in a full audience with multiple overflow rooms.

"It was standing room only in the room where she spoke, with people spilling into the hallway," iConnections CEO Ron Biscardi told Page Six. "We had even more people in overflow rooms where the video was streamed to accommodate the sell-out crowd."

"[Kardashian] received huge applause when she walked out onto the stage," Biscardi said. "I was happy to see so much support for a female fund manager in an industry dominated by men."

Although the company didn't provide the details of the monetary arrangement for her speech, another source disputed the account and said Kardashian's fee was "less than half a million."

Kardashian launched her private equity firm in September 2022, along with her partner Jay Sammons, with the intent to invest in consumer products, hospitality, digital commerce, entertainment, and more, per The Wall Street Journal.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Her 20-Year Reign of Relevance Is Thanks to This One Personality Trait

Last month, Kardashian gave a lecture to Harvard Business School students about her $3.2 billion Skims empire.

Despite her various entrepreneurial endeavors, critics took to Twitter to criticize Harvard's choice, with one person writing, "Harvard is just as tacky as the Kardashians now."
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Related Topics

Celebrities News and Trends Kim Kardashian Hedge Funds Celebrity Entrepreneurs Kardashian Miami

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all
Business News

This OnlyFans Star Was Once Part of a Fanatical MLM Cult. "I Was Forced Into Celibacy."

Cami Strella was lured into a multilevel marketing scheme but escaped to start her own six-figure-a-month business.

By Jonathan Small

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

By Ben Angel

Marketing

5 Reasons Why Your Brand Needs a Strong Social Media Presence

Social media has replaced traditional media, so it's time to funnel your marketing budget into a better, more reliable strategy

By Ksana Liapkova

By Entrepreneur Staff

Devices

Get Two Wireless Chargers for Just $19.99

Create an efficient workplace by clearing the clutter in your office.

By Entrepreneur Store