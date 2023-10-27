The reopening is marked by tragedy, as the co-owners, Herbert and Rachel Grafe, were victims of a vicious assault in February, resulting in Rachel's passing.

South Floridians are in for a sweet treat this Halloween, as Knaus Berry Farm, a 67-year-old farmstand renowned for its cinnamon rolls and U-pick strawberries, is set to reopen for the 2023 season on October 31, the Miami Herald reported.

However, this year, the reopening of the Miami institution is tinged with tragedy.

On February 17th, the co-owners of Knaus Berry Farm, Herbert and Rachel Grafe, were brutally attacked in their home, resulting in Rachel Grafe's passing after a two-week battle in the hospital. Their son, Travis Grafe, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Traditionally, the Homestead, Florida, farm opens its doors on the last Tuesday of October, which falls on October 31 this year. Knaus announced on its website and in a recorded voicemail on its phone line that it'll be reopening on Halloween, with the annual note of "Lord willing."

People have been known to wait for two hours to savor the farm's cinnamon rolls, which are also available nationwide through the delivery platform, Goldbelly.

Knaus' cinnamon rolls sometimes have customers waiting for hours. Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service | Getty Images.

The U-pick fields typically open after the New Year, depending on the weather conditions.

Despite the tragic circumstances, the farm is scheduled to reopen with all the usual guidelines in place (cash only, closed on Sundays, and be prepared for long lines).

Knaus Berry Farm has remained a family-owned and operated institution for decades.

Founded in 1956 by the Knaus brothers, Russell and Ray, it began as a small roadside stand selling strawberries. The idea for a bakery emerged when a broker, impressed by Ray's wife Barbara's cookies, suggested they could be sold. Since 1959, Knaus has been at its current location, and today, Ray's daughter, Susan, along with her husband and Rachel's husband, manage the day-to-day operations.