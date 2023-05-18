The machine is expected to be in restaurants by late 2023 or early 2024.

The ever-alluring touch-screen soft drink machines that allow consumers to customize their drink experiences through a number of different bases and combinations can make the drink-ordering process much more personalized (and fun).

Now imagine if you could do that with ranch and ketchup.

While there are restaurants that specialize in different sauces and dips, there has never been a freestanding machine that allows consumers to fully customize their condiment experience — until now.

Kraft Heinz announced on Wednesday that it would be rolling out its newly invented HEINZ REMIX machine, which is the first-of-a-kind "IoT-enabled" digital sauce dispenser.

The machine will allow users to first select a base -- ketchup, ranch, BBQ sauce, or Heinz 57 sauce -- before adding flavor profiles and levels of spice and flavor "intensity" in order to customize their own creation.

A preview of the new machine via BusinessWire

Heinz already bottles a combo condiment (ketchup and mayonnaise) for its "Mayochup." The company claims the machine that offers more than 200 possible flavor combinations.

"As a company, we're transforming through innovation by making bigger, more intentional bets to fuel our growth and create new experiences for consumers," Alan Kleinerman, Vice President of Disruption at Kraft Heinz said in a company release. "HEINZ REMIX is a great example of this consumer-first approach to innovation. We're changing the game for food service operators and sauce lovers - dipping will never be the same."

The machine is expected to roll into restaurants in late 2023 or early 2024.

Kraft Heinz is coming off of a strong Q1 2023 with a net income of $838 million and $6.49 billion in revenue.

The company was nearly flat at just 0.91% growth year over year as of Thursday afternoon.