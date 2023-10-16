Kris Jenner Reveals She Landed Tristan Thompson a Gig at ESPN With One Phone Call: 'This Is a Dream' The momager revealed the news on the latest episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu.

By Emily Rella

That's one supportive momager!

Entrepreneur and "The Kardashians" star Kris Jenner revealed on a new episode of the family's Hulu show that in January, she stepped in to help former NBA player Tristan Thompson get a job at ESPN — by contacting the network herself.

"I was able to reach out to ABC/Disney and really express how talented I thought Tristan was," Jenner said during the episode. "And how they would really benefit from him being a part of the ESPN team."

Thompson made several appearances on "NBA Today" and "First Take" on the sports network earlier this year.

Thompson, shares daughter True (5) and son Tatum (1) with Jenner's daughter, Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson eventually put the media gig to the side after rejoining the Los Angeles Lakers for the playoffs last season, which led to a new contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2023-2024 season.

"Everything's been great. You know, ESPN, obviously, I appreciate you, helping make this all happen," Thompson told Jenner during the show.

"This is a dream. The fact that we could have that call on Friday and they asked if you could start on Monday, that never happens to anyone," Jenner told the NBA star.

Sometimes when it comes to landing the opportunity that you want, the best way to do so is to just, well, ask for it — or have Kris Jenner make a phone call.

"The Kardashians" is currently airing its fourth season on Hulu.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

