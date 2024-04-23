📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Kroger, Albertsons to Sell 166 More Grocery Stores to Appease FTC, Get Merger Approved The proposed merger is expected to be worth an estimated $25 billion.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is challenging Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons and Kroger, and now the two stores have offered up another compromise to curb concerns about the merger's approval.

Now, the two grocery store chains have agreed to sell an additional 166 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers (which owns 24 Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union supermarkets) in a divestiture deal set to be worth an estimated $2.9 billion. The total number of stores sold to the retailer is now 579.

The additional grocery stores sold to C&S will ensure that no storefronts close, no employees lose their jobs, and no employee benefits change upon the merger's completion, Kroger's CEO Rodney McMullen said in a company release.

Related: FTC Sues to Block $25 Billion Grocery Merger Between Kroger, Albertsons

"Our proposed merger with Albertsons will bring lower prices and more choices to more customers and secure the long-term future of unionized grocery jobs," he said.

The merger, which was announced in 2022 and worth an estimated $25 billion, is under scrutiny by the FTC. The agency claims that the new combined chain would limit competition and have disastrous implications for employees, customers, and food providers at large, from unfair prices to lower employee wages and beyond.

The FTC originally sued to block the merger in February and was joined by eight states and Washington, D.C.

"This supermarket mega-merger comes as American consumers have seen the cost of groceries rise steadily over the past few years. Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today," said Henry Liu, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, earlier this year. "Essential grocery store workers would also suffer under this deal, facing the threat of their wages dwindling, benefits diminishing, and their working conditions deteriorating."

Related: Mark Cuban Shares His Hack for How to Get Cheaper Groceries

Additionally, Kroger has now agreed to sell the Haggen name to C&S, while C&S will operate the Albertsons name in California and Wyoming and the Safeway name in Arizona and Colorado.

The FTC has not yet commented on whether or not the revised divestiture deal would affect its decision to allow the merger to proceed.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

This Google Update Could Be Tanking Your Traffic. Follow These Steps to Significantly Boost Your Page Views and Revenue Now.

This crackdown demonstrates Google's commitment to enhancing search result quality and combating manipulative tactics like AI content spam. But it also raises an important question: How can website owners increase organic traffic significantly in this new reality?

By Ekaterina Ovodova
Business News

A New AI Chatbot Is Revolutionizing Business School Curriculum and Accreditation — Here's What It Could Change

The chatbot has been tested at 10 schools in the past 18 months.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

How Startups Can Boost Team Morale and Drive Success Through Recognition

Strategic milestone recognition plays a pivotal role in cultivating team spirit and driving startup success.

By Mike Szczesny
By Emily Rella
Marketing

How to Actually Get Returns in Your Marketing Efforts

The field of newsletter marketing offers a highly cost-efficient channel for achieving high ROI in promotional campaigns, thanks to new AI-powered tools that identify target audiences and track their engagement with ads, enabling the ability to optimize spend.

By Jaxon Parrott
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.