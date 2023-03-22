Lab-Grown Poultry Is Closer to Being Sold in the U.S. as One Company Passes 'Crucial Step'

The products are made from animal cells.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Courtesy company
Lab-grown chicken from GOOD Meat.

Lab-grown poultry just got a boost.

GOOD Meat, a brand of lab-grown meat from the company Eat Just, said on Tuesday that it got a nod of approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lab-grown meat, which comes from real animal cells but is "cultivated" into meat in a lab.

Eat Just said the FDA gave the product what is called a "no questions" letter. The letter indicates the agency believes the food is safe to sell in the U.S., according to CNN.

The brand is now working with another federal agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, on regulatory approvals to be able to sell the chicken product, it added.

Singapore approved the brand's lab-grown chicken in 2020, which was a first for the world.

"[The letter] clears a crucial step in bringing GOOD Meat to restaurants and retail in the U.S. more than two years after its historic approval and launch in Singapore," the company wrote in a press release.

Eat Just was founded in 2011 and notably makes the mung bean-based egg substitute, JUST Egg, which is sold at tens of thousands of stores across the U.S. and has beat year-over-year growth rates of products in categories it's sold in, like eggs and frozen breakfast according to Food Navigator.

The chicken product is sourced from live, "high-quality poultry." This typically happens with a biopsy, or by taking a chunk of meat or feather root. Then, the cells are infused with things like amino acids and carbs, "the same types of nutrients animals need to grow and multiply," the company says on its website.

The cells then grow into the cut of meat humans would normally eat, the company claims. "The entire process takes place in a safe and controlled environment much like a beer brewery," the company said.

The chicken is "made without tearing down a forest or taking a life," the company adds.

Eat Just served the lab-grown chicken at United Nations' COP27 climate meeting in November. It reportedly tasted similar to the real thing, but a writer at Insider who tried it said it didn't leave them satiated.

At the meeting, GOOD Meat's CEO and co-founder Josh Tetrick said the biggest problem with the product is that it is so expensive to produce — between the tech required and the length of time it takes to get approved to sell the products in various countries, the outlet reported.

The company will roll out the chicken with Chef José Andrés as the first chef to serve it upon regulatory approval at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., the press release added.

"The future of our planet depends on how we feed ourselves…and we have a responsibility to look beyond the horizon for smarter, sustainable ways to eat," Andrés said in the press release.
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News Eat Just

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

American Airlines Sued After Teen Dies of Heart Attack Onboard Flight to Miami

Kevin Greenridge was traveling from Honduras to Miami on June 4, 2022, on AA Flight 614 when he went into cardiac arrest and became unconscious mid-flight.

By Emily Rella

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Career

6 Tips for Building a Business Growth Mindset in Adolescents

Here are a few tips for nurturing entrepreneurial and growth mindsets in adolescents.

By Ryan Blivas

Business News

Would You Buy Maggie Murdaugh's Monogrammed Snake Print Pillows? Items From the Murdaugh Family Home Are Going Up for Auction

The sale comes just weeks after Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son Paul Murdaugh.

By Sam Silverman

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Leadership

5 Winning Habits That Will Transform Your Leadership Skills

Ready to take your leadership skills to the next level? Discover the five winning habits that will transform you into an exceptional leader!

By John Kitchens