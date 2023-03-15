Claims about the company laying off thousands of employees who didn't have real jobs have been discussed online.

At least one of the "fake work" stories might be true.

One TikToker is claiming on the platform that as a former employee of Meta, she had to work really hard to — well, find work, per Insider.

"They were just like hoarding us, like Pokemon cards," said Britney Levy in the video. "You had to fight to find work."

Meta, like other tech companies, went on a hiring bonanza during the pandemic, as it faced enormous demand for its products and services while people were stuck inside.

Meta said it had 44,942 employees on December 31, 2019. By the end of 2021, the company listed 71,970 employees in its annual report and wrote it "expect[ed] headcount growth to continue for the foreseeable future."

But, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and after consumer habits changed, Meta, and similar companies, including Amazon and Google, faced a hard landing – and layoffs.

Meta then said that 2023 was going to be a "year of efficiency" after laying off 11,000 people in November. The company announced more layoffs this week that will affect another 10,000 people.

At an event earlier this month, Keith Rabois, a general partner at Founders Fund, added to the criticism that Meta was overstaffed.

"There's nothing for these people to do — they're really — it's all fake work," he said.

As Insider previously reported, after being laid off in 2022, Levy declined to sign the severance agreement because she wanted to be able to discuss her experience with the company. (The outlet verified her job status and layoff.)

Levy, 35, was hired through Meta's "Sourcer Development Program," which attempted to recruit workers from underrepresented backgrounds. Levy, who is Mexican-American said after being hired she was given no work to do. She was let go in the first round of layoffs in November.

"I was basically set up for failure," she told the outlet.

"We were just sitting there," she added in the video. "It kind of seemed that Meta was hiring people so other companies couldn't have us."