Land the Job You Want with This Expert-Led Cover Letter Course

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With so many companies recruiting job candidates online, you might assume that the era of cover letters is over. On the contrary, cover letters are still considered valuable tools with which to differentiate job candidates by nine out of 10 executives, according to a recent poll conducted by the consulting firm Robert Half.

Rawpixel

That's likely due in part to the development of applicant tracking systems, or candidate tracking software, which scans résumés for certain keywords to whittle down applicant pools automatically. Once finalists are selected, the cover letter is often the first part of an application that's actually seen by a real person—your big chance "to make a good first impression on your prospective employer," notes Robert Half.

With that in mind, you'd better take your cover letter seriously if you want to be seriously considered for a job. That's why SkillSuccess' cover letter writing course exists.

Taught by a business communications professor over the course of one and a half hours, Cover Letter Mastery To Get The Job You Want is a college-level class packed with invaluable cover letter-writing tips. Featuring a sensical three-part writing approach, it'll show you how to write clearly, edit effectively, hook your reader, and avoid common problems encountered by real applicants. By the time you've completed all six sessions, you'll know how to write impactful cover letters and tailor them beautifully to your dream job(s).

The Cover Letter Mastery To Get The Job You Want just went on sale for only $9.99.