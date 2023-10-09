Inside Barbara Corcoran's $1 Million California Trailer: 'Everything's Little' The Pacific Palisades home boasts stunning ocean views.

By Emily Rella

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran is well known for her lavish New York City apartment — after all, the Queen of Real Estate knows a thing or two about picking a prime spot.

But fans have been reeling over her West Coast home — a double-wide trailer in California that's going viral on TikTok after she gave viewers a tour inside.

Related: 'How Lucky Am I?': Tour Barbara Corcoran's $13 Million New York Apartment

In a clip that's been viewed over 9.5 million times, TikTok influencer Caleb Simpson shows viewers inside Corcoran's Pacific Palisades "Taj Mahal."

@calebwsimpson @Barbara Corcoran ♬ original sound - CALEB SIMPSON

"Everything's little," she says.

Corcoran told Simpson that she bought the home for $800,000 and put $150,000 worth of work into it, getting crafty where she needed — the tile in the kitchen, for example, is leftover from her New York City apartment.

Corcoran then showed off her bathrooms, bedrooms, terrace, and stunning oceanfront views.

"I saw this trailer park, and I liked this one the best because I'd have the best view, I thought," she told viewers about purchasing the home. "I knocked on her door, and [the owner was] like, 'No, I'm not selling, but I'll sell in a year,' and I said, 'No, I really want it now … what if you can use it whenever you want for your life?' She said, 'Yeah, that would be good.' And she sold it to me."

Related: Why Barbara Corcoran Chose Her Business Partner After Looking Inside Her Purse: 'Best Hire I Ever Made'

It's not the first time Corcoran and Simpson have teamed up for a tour of her home. Last year, Simpson showed viewers inside the real estate mogul's $13 million New York City penthouse.

Corcoran's net worth is currently an estimated $100 million.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Shark Tank Barbara Corcoran News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'This Is Personal': What Business Leaders Around the World Are Saying About Hamas' Attack on Israel

Business leaders worldwide on what the war could mean for oil prices, inflation, and the world economy.

By Sam Silverman
Growing a Business

7 Strategies to Scale Your Small Business and Achieve Sustainable Growth

Seven key strategies small business owners can use to unlock long-term growth.

By Erica Dushey Sarway
Business News

This U.S. City Is One of the Most Desirable Places to Retire — and No, It's Not in Florida

A recent ranking conducted by Moody's Analytics broke down the top spots for retirees.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Social Media Fraud Is On the Rise — And Even the Most Savvy Are Getting Scammed. Here Are the Most Common.

One in four individuals who reported being scammed since 2021 said it originated on social media, amounting to $2.7 billion in losses, per the FTC.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

When Is The Right Time to Raise Institutional Capital For Your Business? Here's What You Need to Know.

Raising capital can be a make-or-break decision for your business. Leverage the experience of a founder in a similar situation to understand what the future may hold.

By Daniel Rosenrauch
Business Solutions

What Separates Thriving Restaurants From Failing Ones? Here Is the Key Ingredient Entrepreneurs Can Harness to Unlock Success.

This is becoming a non-negotiable asset in the modern restaurant landscape.

By Greg Davis