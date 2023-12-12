Russian-Israeli Man Flies to the U.S. Without Passport, Visa or Plane Ticket — And Even the FBI Is Confused The man reportedly left Copenhagen on November 4 before landing in Los Angeles, California.

By Emily Rella

Preparing to take an international flight can be nerve-racking just based on the paperwork and documentation needed.

But for one man who traveled from Russia to the United States, it didn't seem to be an issue — he managed to successfully fly overseas without a passport, visa, or even a plane ticket.

Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava reportedly flew from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Los Angeles, California, on a Scandinavian Airlines flight on November 4 with no record of him ever being on the plane.

Related: Woman Boards Wrong Plane, Lands in Jamaica Without Passport

The report states that while onboard, Ochigava ate two meals and interacted with the cabin crew and other passengers — thus, not trying to hide. When he arrived at immigration, he told authorities that he left his passport on the plane.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found Russian identification cards, an Israeli identification card, and a photo of a passport in his belongings but discovered he was not listed as a passenger on the flight that had just arrived at LAX.

"The CBP officer had never encountered a situation where a passenger in the CBP inspection area was not in the CBP system," per court documents written by FBI agent Caroline Walling state.

But that's not even the most bizarre part of the story — Ochigava said he doesn't know how he got to the U.S.

"Ochigava claimed he had not been sleeping for three days and did not understand what was going on. Ochigava stated he might have had a plane ticket to come to the United States, but he was not sure," the affidavit says. "Ochigava did not remember how he got on the plane in Copenhagen. Ochigava also would not explain how or when he got to Copenhagen or what he was doing there. When asked how he got through security in Copenhagen, Ochigava claimed he did not remember how he went through security without a ticket."

Related: How to Fly First Class For Cheap and Without Paying Full Price

Scandinavian Airlines confirmed the news to Court Watch but didn't comment further and said the "matter is being handled by relevant authorities."

Ochigava, who told authorities that he is a Russian economist, is being charged with being a stowaway on a flight, though no further information has been released.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Social Worker Started a Side Hustle to Pay Back Student Loans. It Earned $300,000 in One Year — So She Quit Her 9-5 Altogether.

It wasn't long before Dielle Charon's business revenue "far surpassed" her annual salary.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

West Coast, Get Ready — Dunkin' Is Coming, and It's Bringing 'Insta-Ready' Gen Z Drinks With It

The coffee shop's sales topped $10 billion in 2021, and its coming in at #5 on our 2023 Franchise 500.

By Britta Lokting
Branding

Don't Fall Victim to a Digital Hitman — Here Are 6 Ways to Protect Your Online Reputation From Fake Reviews

Safeguarding your online reputation has become paramount, yet all it takes to damage it is just one little fictional allegation. Protecting yourself from fake reviews requires a strategic defense plan, built on active monitoring, reviews verification and counteraction.

By Uri Samet
Growing a Business

The Ultimate Guide to Startup Marketing and Growth Strategies

In this article, we will discuss not only the metrics that startups need for their core operations but also the strategies to drive growth and investor confidence.

By Jessica Wong
Business News

QR Code Scams Are on the Rise, FTC Warns — Here's How to Avoid Falling for the Grift

From fake stickers to spoofed sites, here are all the ways criminals use QR codes to steal your information (and money).

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Inside the Resort Where Customer Service Reigns Supreme

The team at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass integrates customer service and a "can-do spirit" into everything they do — and it is paying off.

By Emily Washcovick