Ron Nessman, who struggled with homelessness for eight years following the death of his girlfriend, went to interview for a job at an Applebee's restaurant in San Bernardino, California, to get his life back on track — and wound up saving a life in the process.

After his job interview at Applebee's concluded, Nessman was sitting on a bench outside of a car wash when he saw a baby stroller rolling toward heavy traffic. The child's great aunt had lost control of the stroller and fell and couldn't get up to prevent the stroller from racing toward the roadway.

Nessman caught sight and lept into action, jumping off the bench and bringing the stroller to a safe stop. "I was just thankful I was at the right place at the right time," he told KTLA after security footage of the rescue went viral.

Watch the dramatic rescue:

And the good news keeps on rolling: following the incident, Nessman Ron Nessman received a call from Applebee's informing him that he landed the job. "I appreciate the opportunity that Applebee's has given me. It's really cool," Nessman told KNBC.

The restaurant's general manager, Emily Canady, said the hiring had nothing to do with his rescue, telling KNBC, "He's a great guy, and he was a great candidate, and he'll definitely fit with us here in Team Victorville at Applebee's."

Nessman said he's excited to start his new job and begin a new life and told the news station that he isn't interested in any online fundraisers to help him get back on his feet. He's excited to do that all on his own. "I gotta come to work tomorrow, and I can hardly wait to start doing what I do, you know what I mean?" he told KNBC. "It's going to be a good feeling."