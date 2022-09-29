made landfall in Southwest Florida on Wednesday with wind speeds that reached over 155 mph, leaving paths of flooding and destruction across the region.

Many were forced to evacuate and seek cover and as it often goes with natural disasters, many pets and animals were abandoned or escaped in the wake of the storm, with the only hope of survival being rescued.

Fortunately, there are also helpers.

In a video that's been viewed on Twitter over 3.1 million times, a Bonita Springs, Florida man is going viral for his heroic actions on Wednesday afternoon after rescuing a cat that was stuck outside.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Mike Ross, wades through the water and makes it to the cat where he proceeds to climb up on the structure and scoop the scared animal into his arms, and brings it back to safe ground where his girlfriend (who is filming) is standing.

According to the Washington Post, Ross and his girlfriend have taken the animal in as their own and plan to keep it if its owners cannot be found following the storm.

The video received an outpouring of comments of praise and adoration, offering a glimmering moment of hope in the midst of tragedy.

"Watching him approach the cat with respect was beautiful," one user wrote. "That poor sweetie was clearly afraid, and trusted him to care for it."

"He's so kind and so gentle with the cat," another gushed. "Always look for the helpers."

Other photos of animals seeking shelter have cropped up on the social media platform, particularly those taken residing in Floridian zoos and animal reserves, as most of these establishments do not usually intend on evacuating animals but rather sheltering them in place.

We're hunkered down! Our animals are safe w/staff on site to see them through the storm.

The flamingos are having a hurricane party in the bathroom; eating, drinking, & dancing.



"Our animals are safe w/staff on site to see them through the storm," Sunken Gardens, a botanical garden based in St. Petersburg wrote alongside an adorable photo of flamingos seeking shelter in an on-site bathroom.

Hurricane Ian was still continuing to make its way through the Sunshine State as of Thursday morning.