'Nobody Ever Gave Me Anything': More Boomers Say They're Not Transferring Wealth to Family Until They're Dead A new survey from Charles Schwab found boomers are more hesitant to distribute their wealth than other generations.

By Erin Davis

So much for that "great wealth transfer" that's on the horizon. Despite millennials and Gen Xers being poised to inherit around $84 trillion by 2045 during the "silver tsunami," it looks like boomers want to stand pat.

According to a new report from Charles Schwab, almost half of boomers surveyed (45%) said they wanted "to enjoy my money for myself while I'm still alive" — while only 11% of Gen Xers and 15% of millennials said the same.

Schwab's survey of 1,000 high net worth (HNW) Americans, which is defined as people with more than $1 million in investable assets, found a sizeable generational shift: Millionaire millennials and Gen X were more than twice as likely to opt for sharing their wealth during their lifetime than Boomers.

Related: Baby Boomer Businesses Are Up for Grabs — Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Benefit In 2025

"Schwab serves over a million multi-millionaires, and as they move from building wealth to preserving and passing it, we see an increasing need for specialized services and support around estate planning, wealth transfer, and legacy planning," said Andrew D'Anna, managing director of retail client experience at Charles Schwab. "According to our survey, younger Americans could be poised to reshape legacy planning and the future of how wealth is passed to the next generation."

Still, just because younger Americans plan to give more away sooner, it doesn't mean they're making it easy. While younger HNW individuals are more keen to give their money away—it comes with a catch.

According to the report, these plans have "strings attached." Of millennials and Gen Xers who already have wealth transfer plans, a whopping 97% and 94%, respectively, have put "stipulations" in the contracts. Meanwhile, only one in three (around 34%) of Boomers have the same.

For millennials, most people said the catch is about how money can be used (43%), while more of Gen X (46%) preferred to set an age for when the next generation receives the wealth.

According to USA Today, some financial planners are trying to convince their clients to pass their wealth to their children while they are still young adults.

"It's the 20- and 30-year-olds who need it the most," Michelle Crumm, a certified financial planner in Ann Arbor, Michigan, told the outlet. "Those two decades are the ones that have the highest needs and the lowest ability to have any money coming in."

But her clients aren't budging, she said, responding with things like: "Nobody ever gave me anything."

For the full report, click here.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Instagram Is Offering TikTok Creators Up to $50,000 Per Month For Exclusive Content

Leaked deals show that there are strict terms to receiving the money.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Fans of Costco's $1.50 Hot Dog Combo Are In for a Big Surprise

Costco CEO Ron Vachris announced a change that's coming soon to the company's food courts.

By David James
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

The Challenges You'll Face as an Introverted Entrepreneur — and 5 Key Strategies to Help You Overcome Them

Here's what I've learned about thriving as an introverted entrepreneur.

By Athalia Monae
Social Media

How To Start a Youtube Channel: Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube can be a valuable way to grow your audience. If you're ready to create content, read more about starting a business YouTube Channel.

By Jason R. Rich
Business News

Uber's CEO Says Drivers Have About 10 Years Left Before They Will Be Replaced

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the jobs of human drivers are safe for the next decade, but after that, another type of driver will take over.

By Sherin Shibu