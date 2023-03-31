You Can Now Book Unlimited Cruises With the New 'Ultimate Paradise Pass'

Guests will be able to take an unlimited amount of two-night cruises to the Bahamas out of Florida.

By Emily Rella

Getty images
Margaritaville cruise ship leaving port, Singer Island, Florida

Cruise lovers, you're in luck.

Margaritaville at Sea, the cruise line run by the popular restaurant and hotel brand, Margaritaville, announced that it would be offering an unlimited cruise pass for those who dare to take on the seas at their heart's desire.

Dubbed the "Ultimate Paradise Pass," an homage to founder and musician Jimmy Buffet, guests will be able to take an unlimited amount of two-night cruises to the Bahamas out of Florida.

"Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the groundbreaking Ultimate Paradise Pass will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to The Bahamas," Margaritaville at Sea CEO Kevin Sheehan, Jr. said in a company release. "It's perfect for a quick escape after a stressful work week or for a whole new adventure at sea."

For $899, those who opt into the pass can bring a guest for free through December 31, 2023, (with select blackout days) but can only book between 24 and 72 hours before departure.

The company maintained that there were a limited number of passes but did not specify how many were available. The fees do not include taxes and additional booking fees, the company said.

Those purchasing the pass will also receive special access to exclusive on-ship events and previews.

Margaritaville at Sea sails out of Palm Beach, Florida, and is meant to offer "the fun, escapism, and state of mind synonymous" with the company's "iconic lifestyle."

There are currently 43 Margaritaville Hotels and Resorts operating worldwide.
