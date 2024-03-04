'I Was Young and Should Have Known It': Mark Cuban Says This Is the 1 Thing He'd 'Do Differently' in Life The billionaire took to Threads to get candid about growing older.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

Billionaire and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban, 65, isn't one to shy away from doling out life advice and business pointers on social media.

But recently, Cuban told his followers that the one thing he would "do differently" is to worry less about aging and not worry about "getting old at every milestone" birthday.

Related: 'Don't Follow Your Passion': Mark Cuban Shares the 'Worst Piece' of Business Advice He's Ever Received — And How Changing That Mindset Can Lead to Success

On Threads, Meta's rival platform to X, Cuban responded to a post by fitness coach and author Steve Kamb which sarcastically listed out several ways to "stay strong and fit" at age 39, which included luck, genetics, privilege, not having kids, having never been overweight, having no chronic health issues among other factors.

"I was young and should have known it," Cuban wrote optimistically. "Your body will change. Your diet will need to change. But that's not being old. That's being wise!"

Cuban inspired a slew of positive responses from followers on the platform who chimed in with anecdotes about growing older and how mindset is everything when it comes to aging.

"I'm privileged to feel that life continues to improve with age," one user wrote. "47 now and can't imagine any age from the past that I'd want to be again."

"I'm 55 and have come to appreciate every year I age. Life is so short," another said. "We must enjoy every minute! Love your people and let them know every single day."

Last month, Cuban spoke with Entrepreneur about the importance of being able to tap into a business mindset when other distractions and life events demand your attention.

Related: Mark Cuban to Depart 'Shark Tank' After Season 16

"It's hard," he admitted. "You have to find 'me time' where you can focus on what you need to learn, do, and focus on."

Cuban is set to turn 66 on July 31. His current net worth is an estimated $7.16 billion, per Bloomberg.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Mark Cuban News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

The Truth About Achieving Exponential Growth in Business, Exposed

What's preventing your business from scaling exponentially? Learn about the factors, and see how you can achieve your desired results.

By John Kitchens
Business News

Here's How Much Amazon's Typical Customer Makes, Plus How Much They Spend on the Platform Per Year

A retail snapshot from data company Numerator paints a picture of who shops at Amazon and where they usually spend their money.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Are You at Risk for Burnout? This Psychologist-Created Quiz Lets You Know in 5 Minutes

The burnout assessment tool was tested in seven countries using more than 10,000 survey responses.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Plans

Outsource or DIY? 6 Signs It's Time for Virtual Assistance for Your Business

When you start feeling overwhelmed and can't focus on strategic work, it's time to outsource non-core tasks to virtual assistants.

By Murali Nethi
Marketing

The Rules of SEO Are Changing — Here Are 5 Powerful Strategies to Help You Rank in 2024

Do you need help to rank well on Google due to new algorithm updates? Discover five SEO strategies that work in 2024.

By Nick Zviadadze
Business News

U.S. Army Employee Nicknamed the 'Gucci Goddess' Pleads Guilty to Stealing $108 Million in Army Funds

The alleged scheme played out over the course of seven years.

By Emily Rella