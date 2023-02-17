Meta Is Looking To Cut Costs -- But It Boosted Mark Zuckerberg's Security Budget to $14 Million

The security budget for Meta Platforms' CEO is rising from $10 million to $14 million (before taxes).

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Bloomberg / Contributor I Getty Images
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms has been introducing cost-cutting measures, but it isn't tightening its belt in one area: security spending for CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to Bloomberg.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Zuckerberg's spending (pre-taxes) on personal security for 2023 will go from $10 million to $14 million.

Meta Platforms owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It reported its first revenue drop as a public company in July 2022, and the company laid off some 11,000 people in November 2022. Thousands of workers recently received performance reviews that were low, which could indicate more layoffs are planned, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

Zuckerberg also announced on an earnings call the company planned to embark on a "year of efficiency."

Related: Meta to Tell Many Managers to Start Coding or Get Out — Here's What Else the 'Flattening' Will Bring

As Bloomberg noted, Zuckerberg has faced scrutiny for his spending on personal security in the past. The $14 million functions as a sort of allowance from the company to the CEO and his family, but there are additional security costs as well

For example, in 2021, the company shelled out a total of nearly $27 million for security expenses related to Zuckerberg and his family. "The filing attributed the higher costs to regular personal travel, protocols related to Covid-19 and market increases for security personnel," Bloomberg wrote.

Zuckerburg's CEO's annual salary is listed at $1.

Related: Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta For Trademark Infringement—And Isn't Looking to Settle
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News Meta

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all

By Entrepreneur Store

Business News

Who Is FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried and What Did He Do? Everything You Need to Know About the Disgraced Crypto King

Sam Bankman-Fried has been charged with committing "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history."

By Sam Silverman

Leadership

12 Motivational Quotes From Michael Jordan

"Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships."

By Deep Patel

Marketing

These Are the Biggest Takeaways from 2022. What Does 2023 Have in Store for the Customer Experience?

As Henry Ford once said, "It is not the employer who pays the wages. Employers only handle the money. It is the customer who pays the wages."

By Chip House

Branding

How to Build a Competitive Brand That Gives Your Startup an Edge

Your brand as a founder and as a startup both matter, especially in the early days. Here's how to create a credible and reliable brand that will make gaining customers — and investors — a little easier.

By Lirone Glikman

By Mita Mallick