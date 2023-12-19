The rising Hollywood star is best known for playing the villain Kang the Conquerer in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.'

Marvel and The Walt Disney Company have dropped up-and-coming star Jonathan Majors from all current and future projects. The decision came just hours after a Manhattan court found Majors guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend earlier today.

Majors' career was poised for major stardom after appearing as villain Kang the Conquerer in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." According to the Los Angeles Times, Marvel had slated him to play a lead role in a 2026 film, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."

But now his future in Hollywood is questionable after a New York jury convicted the 34-year-old of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation. He was acquitted of a separate assault charge and aggravated harassment.

The judge asked Majors to stand and face the jurors as the verdict was read. He showed "no immediate reaction, looking slightly downward, and declined to comment as he left the courthouse," according to the Associated Press.

Assault in SUV

The incident occurred last March when Majors was accused of attacking his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in a chauffeured SUV. Jabbari, a British dancer, said Majors hit her in the head, twisted her arm behind her back, and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured. Prosecutors said the confrontation left her in "excruciating" pain.

But Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, argued that Jabbari was the aggressor in the relationship and made up the ordeal in the town car.

The jury did not agree, and now a promising young star faces an uncertain future.

"The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement after the verdict.

Majors is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2024, and he faces up to a year in prison.