California Commuters Are In For a Nightmare After Freeway Fire Damage Shuts Down Highway More than 300,000 drivers use the road daily.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Aerial views of the 10 Freeway a day after a large pallet fire burned below, shutting the freeway to traffic.

A massive fire in California raged under the busy 10 Freeway for hours over the weekend, causing so much structural damage it's now closed indefinitely in both directions.

The closure is set to make Los Angeles' already notorious traffic a commuting nightmare for city residents. The 10 Freeway is used by more than 300,000 drivers daily, per ABC News.

"As we made clear yesterday, this was a huge fire, and the damage will not be fixed in an instant," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass at a news conference Monday morning. "Engineers have worked all night and are working right now to determine our path forward."

As for when the road may reopen, Bass said: "We cannot give you an estimate of time right now."

On Monday, Los Angeles transportation officials warned drivers to expect "gridlock" and suggested they "work from home."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

Why Successful People Engage in These 7 Types of Hobbies

If you want to be more successful, consider how you're spending your time. Successful people have a lot of similarities in how they spend their time and what they enjoy doing.

By Amy M Chambers
Starting a Business

How Expert Mentoring Can Boost Startup Ventures Forward

The significant impact expert mentoring can have on startup development and how mentors assist in establishing credibility and a strong industry reputation for startups, ultimately aiding them in achieving their goals more efficiently.

By Vitaly Gerko
Business News

A 'Silver Tsunami' Is About to Upend the Housing Market, Says Analyst Who Accurately Predicted the 2008 Financial Crisis

A rash of Baby Boomers nearing retirement are expected to start downsizing next year.

By Amanda Breen
By Sam Silverman
Living

How to Reframe Your Internal Dialogue for Greater Fulfillment in Both Work and Life

While our inner dialogue has the potential to be an incredible ally, it can also be a bit of a bully. Here's how you can begin to embrace a more empowering story for yourself, your work and your life.

By Kristel Bauer
Employee Experience & Recruiting

What Employers and Employees Need to Know About These Tricky Parts of Employment Agreements

It's important for employers to understand what these types of restrictive agreements mean for employees and employers alike; and what the recourse is if and when one is breached.

By Mital Makadia