As companies continue with hybrid and remote work schedules, the need for certain on-site employees has dwindled, especially at big companies with large campuses and on-site amenities.

T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

That is now the case for bus drivers at Meta's Silicon Valley headquarters, who traditionally shuttle employees around the campus.

Meta's primary bus vendor, WeDriveU, announced that it will be letting go of nearly 100 employees next month, per documents seen by CNBC, spanning from shuttle drivers to operations workers and supervisors.

Another vendor, Hallcon Corporation, also plans to lay off an additional 63 employees, noting that "no employee who is being laid off should count on being recalled" back to work should more Meta employees begin to return to the office regularly.

Last month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta would begin restructuring and cost-cutting, including a hiring freeze, for the first time since 2004.

"For the first 18 years of the company, we basically grew quickly basically every year, and then more recently our revenue has been flat to slightly down for the first time," Zuckerberg told Meta employees in a September Q&A.

The company reported a weak Q2, devaluing by about 50% by the end of the quarter. Q3 earnings are expected to be reported next week.

As of the end of 2021, the company was estimated to employ 71,970 people, though Meta does not disclose how many employees work remotely, in-office, or on a hybrid model.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Meta for additional comment.

Meta was down over 62% in a one-year period as of Friday afternoon.