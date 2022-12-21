More Than 55% of People Aren't Honest on Their Resumes — Here Are the 8 Most Popular Lies
Many applicants are determined to make their first impression count — even if it's fake.
Many people want an edge during the job-search process, and some applicants give themselves one on their resume — whether it's true or not.
According to a recent survey from StandOutCV, which surveyed 1,785 Americans 18 or older who were employed between October 12-26, more than 55% of Americans have lied on their resumes at least once, CNBC reported.
What's more, the number of Google searches about how to fake a resume is up 48%, with those tied to faking a job reference up 52%, per the report.
Additionally, StandOutCV found that men are more likely to lie (59.9%) than women (50.6%).
Despite some claims that traditional resumes are becoming obsolete in today's LinkedIn-driven world, clearly applicants are determined to make them count, even if that means folding in one of these eight most common falsehoods:
1. Previous work experience: 55.4%
2. Skills: 43.1%
3. College degree (or equivalent): 41%
4. Personal details, such as age, location or name: 39.5%
5. High school details: 39.2%
6. Salary information: 33.6%
7. Job-specific software and/or equipment skills: 33.5%8. Employer references: 21%
