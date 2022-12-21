Many people want an edge during the job-search process, and some applicants give themselves one on their resume — whether it's true or not.

Orbon Alija | Getty Images

According to a recent survey from StandOutCV, which surveyed 1,785 Americans 18 or older who were employed between October 12-26, more than 55% of Americans have lied on their resumes at least once, CNBC reported.

Related: This 'Triangle Method' Will Help You Catch and Confront a Liar

What's more, the number of Google searches about how to fake a resume is up 48%, with those tied to faking a job reference up 52%, per the report.

Additionally, StandOutCV found that men are more likely to lie (59.9%) than women (50.6%).

Despite some claims that traditional resumes are becoming obsolete in today's LinkedIn-driven world, clearly applicants are determined to make them count, even if that means folding in one of these eight most common falsehoods:

1. Previous work experience: 55.4%

2. Skills: 43.1%

3. College degree (or equivalent): 41%

4. Personal details, such as age, location or name: 39.5%

5. High school details: 39.2%

6. Salary information: 33.6%

7. Job-specific software and/or equipment skills: 33.5%

8. Employer references: