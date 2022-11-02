Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Pandemic lockdowns, cultural shifts, and technological advancements have forced businesses to rethink how they recruit, hire, and retain talent. Employees feel more empowered to find the right fit as their priorities in work and life change.

The job search landscape continues to evolve, and job seekers are learning to adapt as employers develop new recruitment strategies. These tips can help you understand how to job search in 2023 and get the edge on the competition.

Apply on job search sites.

Many savvy job seekers turn to popular job search sites to find their dream jobs. These hiring platforms host open roles from thousands of top companies.

You can refine your searches by industry, location, experience level, full/ part-time, and specific keywords. ZipRecruiter is one popular job site that simplifies the hiring process with its sophisticated AI-matching technology that connects hiring managers with the right candidate — almost like a personal recruiter.

Apply on-the-go with mobile applications.

The ability to apply for jobs via mobile app is a benefit modern job seekers can take advantage of. ZipRecruiter's #1-rated job search app1 makes searching and applying from your phone effortless. Alerts keep you informed by letting you know when your application was reviewed, and one-tap apply enables you to submit your profile to jobs anytime, anywhere.

Prepare for more video interviews.

Phone screening is standard for recruiters, but many employers are opting for virtual interviews during every step of the hiring process. While some people thrive during in-person interviews, meeting over video chat has its benefits.

If the company isn't a good fit, you save yourself a trip to their office, and taking notes for talking points is easier. Ace your next video interview by preparing your space and rehearsing answers to potential questions ahead of time.

Is flexible work right for you?

Modern employees are beginning to expect remote and hybrid working situations from their employers — or they will find an organization that allows it. Offering flexible working locations expands the talent pool employers can choose from and can provide a better work-life balance for employees.

Optimize your resume.

Employers can receive large volumes of job applications, so they use software programs to filter resumes and applications by specific keywords and criteria that meet their requirements. You can optimize your resume by referencing the words from the job listing. See what terms and keywords employers use in the job descriptions can help your application appear higher in their filtering system.

