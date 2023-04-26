Livid Morgan Wallen Fan Invoices Singer $4,000 For 'Outfits' and Pre-Show 'Cracker Barrel' After He Cancels Concert Last Minute: 'I'll Expect My Refund Tomorrow'

Wallen has been facing heat for canceling his Sunday show in Oxford, Mississippi at the last minute after announcing that he had lost his voice.

Country superstar Morgan Wallen might want to take off his "Whiskey Glasses" after reading what one fan is attempting to invoice him for after a last-minute show cancellation.

On Sunday, Wallen was set to perform in his second show at the University of Mississippi's Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford but canceled just minutes before he was supposed to go on stage following the opening acts who had already performed, citing a lost voice.

Naturally, fans were furious, with many penning lengthy social media posts and stories about how much money and time they had spent trying to make it out in time for the show.

One Facebook post by a woman started making its rounds after she called out the "Thought You Should Know" singer for just how much money she had spent road-tripping it to his show from Arkansas, despite Wallen's team disclosing that all tickets would be refunded.

"Since you're offering refunds, here is our itemized bill for you," she wrote, tagging Wallen's official Facebook page.

The invoice included a request for a $40 Cracker Barrel meal, a combined $338 for the couple's outfits for the show, $560 for a hotel, $629 for a local clothing store, and other expenses (including four tickets to the show) which came out to a combined $3,982.

"My husband has gone with me to two concerts. Ever," she wrote, asking for Wallen to send her the money directly via CashApp. "In the 17 years we've been together. Somehow I talked him into this one and this s–t happens."

Her post made its rounds on Twitter where it was viewed over 3.6 million times. Many called out her extraneous request for being "ridiculous" and "out of touch."

"Sucks, but it's like any other live event," one Twitter user pointed out. "Nobody made you spend SIX HUNDRED DOLLARS on collegiate merch and FOUR HUNDRED PLUS at the concert."

"I mean, you either have that kind of disposable income, or you don't allocate your funds that poorly," another said. "Concerts and events get cancelled often. It's a gamble knowing you'll only get your actual ticket expense back."

Wallen and his team have yet to address to the request.

The country star posted a formal apology to his Instagram story following the incident.

"After last night's show, I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he penned to fans. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to not deliver it before showtime, but my voice is shot and I'm unable to sing."

He followed up with a second story, saying he is rescheduling a slew of shows over the next week while on vocal rest.

Wallen is currently on the road for his "One Night At A Time" World Tour.
