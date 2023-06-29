The magazine has been around for 135 years.

It's the end of an era as the long-beloved magazine National Geographic has officially laid off the remainder of its staffed writers, marking a final cut to print editorial.

In a final round of layoffs, 19 staffers were let go this week. The employees had been notified that the cuts were coming in April as the company (owned by Walt Disney Co.) prepares to pull its iconic print magazine from newsstands next year.

Staffers were told that remaining assignments will be issued to freelancers, and features already in progress will be completed by editors.

Laid-off staffers lamented on social media and reflected on their time with the publication.

My new National Geographic just arrived, which includes my latest feature—my 16th, and my last as a senior writer.



NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers.



I've been so lucky. I got to work w/incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It's been an honor. pic.twitter.com/VOt6KydD5Z — Craig Welch (@CraigAWelch) June 28, 2023

Today is my last day at National Geographic. The magazine is parting ways with its staff writers, including me.



I'm so grateful for the opportunities I have had over the past 7 years. To everyone who read my stories, thank you from the bottom of my heart. On to the next! pic.twitter.com/5MgKwyQXSS — Michael Greshko (@michaelgreshko) June 27, 2023

National Geographic is laying off its staff writers, including me.



It's been a wonderful five years—an honor and a joy. Very proud of the work that my colleagues and I have done here.



(Thread coming soon...) — Doug Main (@Douglas_Main) June 27, 2023

Other fans of the magazine and the brand also took to Twitter to mourn the "sad day in journalism" and questioned what was next for the company and industry.

When we cleared out my deceased FIL's house, we found stacks of old NatGeos, dating back to when there were no photos on the cover, just the table of contents. My parents hung on to a dozen from the 60s-70s. It was treasured for decades. This is so sad. https://t.co/fNOEJ4sYLq — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) June 29, 2023

I am genuinely devastated about National Geographic; intellectual curiosity has been sold for parts. — Amanda Smith (@AmandaSmithSays) June 29, 2023

Today marks the last day for all of National Geographic's staff writers and many of their brilliant editors.



I'm so proud of all the work I've done with these talented people, and know they'll all land on their feet. But it's a sad day for journalism... pic.twitter.com/vzBDJwDJxM — Maya Wei-Haas, Ph.D. (@WeiPoints) June 28, 2023

National Geographic first hit stands in 1888 as a full-text magazine that contained no photos and cost just $0.50.

In December 2017, Walt Disney Co. struck a deal to acquire 21st Century Fox, which included National Geographic Partners (which operated National Geographic magazine in partnership with the National Geographic Society and 21st Century Fox).

The acquisition was finalized in 2019.

Most recently, NGP has tried to roll with times and make forays into new areas of digital space, including an NFT collection and four-part podcast series.

As for the future, National Geographic spokesperson Chris Albert told The Washington Post that NGP will still publish a magazine monthly and that layoffs and a new shift in focus will give the company "more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms."