The time for New Year's resolutions is right around the corner, and for many, that means doubling down on commitments to health and fitness in an attempt to better themselves.

Netflix is hoping to capitalize on the popular sentiment by announcing a new partnership with Nike that will roll out at the end of this month.

Starting on December 30, the streaming giant will begin providing subscribers with Nike Training Club videos, released in two parts and totaling 30 hours worth of content.

The first batch to roll out will include 46 videos divided among five programs, including "Two Weeks to a Stronger Core" and "Feel-Good Fitness." The collection will live under a specialized Nike area of the Netflix app but can also be accessed by simply searching "Nike."

"NTC is the ultimate training partner, providing outstanding guidance, inspiration and motivation to help all athletes reach their fitness goals," a company release said. "The NTC workouts offered in the Netflix collection feature a dozen of Nike's world-class trainers, including Joe Holder, Kirsty Godso and Betina Gozo."

The new initiative, which includes videos designed for people of all fitness levels, will be the first of its kind for Netflix and will likely separate the streaming giant from competitors following a less-than-stellar year.

Amid a crackdown on password sharing and mass layoffs, Netflix has had to up the subscription prices, to the dismay of many loyal users.

The company is coming off a better-than-expected Q3 2022, with year-over-year revenue growth hitting 6% and has a hopeful outlook as Q4 comes to a close.

"After a challenging first half, we believe we're on a path to reaccelerate growth. The key is pleasing members," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders at the end of the quarter. "It's why we've always focused on winning the competition for viewing every day. When our series and movies excite our members, they tell their friends, and then more people watch, join and stay with us."

As of Thursday afternoon, Netflix was down just over 52% in a one-year period.