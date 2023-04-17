'We Would Never Keep You Waiting': Netflix Slammed For Failed 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Livestream

The live reunion special for "Love is Blind" Season 4 was supposed to stream at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.

By Emily Rella

Disaster struck on Sunday night for millions of Netflix users around the globe who tuned in to watch the highly-anticipated "Love Is Blind" Season 4 reunion, which was set to stream live.

Technical difficulties struck almost immediately as hopeful viewers noticed that the stream was not playing on time, as it was slated to start at 8 p.m. EST Sunday night. Netflix acknowledged the delay via Twitter about 10 minutes later, promising fans that the finale would "be worth the wait."

But as time went on, it became very clear that the show was not going to air, which Netflix confirmed just before 8:30 p.m. EST, admitting that the premiere "did not turn out as planned" and they were working to give viewers access to the program "as soon as humanly possible."

Though fans were irritated with Netflix, major brands took the opportunity to riff on the streaming giant for the giant streaming disaster.

Nostalgic video rental chain Blockbuster took the opportunity to roast the streaming giant, perhaps a subtle way to get payback on the streaming industry that essentially put almost all but one of its locations out of business.

Other companies, from cable network Bravo to candy brand Sour Patch, shamed the streaming giant over the delay of its premiere. Popular chain restaurant The Cheesecake Factory even sent out a push alert to users on their cell phones about the ordeal.

The stream would have been Netflix's first-ever live reunion and its second-ever live program, the first being the comedy special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" on March 4.

Netflix told fans on social media late Sunday that the reunion would now be available for regular streaming at 12 p.m. PST on Monday for all viewers globally.

Netflix revealed a 4% year-over-year increase in average paid memberships per its Q4 2022 earnings report. The platform is expected to announce its Q1 2023 earnings on Tuesday, April 18.

Netflix was down just over 2% in a one-year period as of Monday morning.
News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

