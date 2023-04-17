The live reunion special for "Love is Blind" Season 4 was supposed to stream at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Disaster struck on Sunday night for millions of Netflix users around the globe who tuned in to watch the highly-anticipated "Love Is Blind" Season 4 reunion, which was set to stream live.

Technical difficulties struck almost immediately as hopeful viewers noticed that the stream was not playing on time, as it was slated to start at 8 p.m. EST Sunday night. Netflix acknowledged the delay via Twitter about 10 minutes later, promising fans that the finale would "be worth the wait."

But as time went on, it became very clear that the show was not going to air, which Netflix confirmed just before 8:30 p.m. EST, admitting that the premiere "did not turn out as planned" and they were working to give viewers access to the program "as soon as humanly possible."

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Though fans were irritated with Netflix, major brands took the opportunity to riff on the streaming giant for the giant streaming disaster.

Nostalgic video rental chain Blockbuster took the opportunity to roast the streaming giant, perhaps a subtle way to get payback on the streaming industry that essentially put almost all but one of its locations out of business.

Other companies, from cable network Bravo to candy brand Sour Patch, shamed the streaming giant over the delay of its premiere. Popular chain restaurant The Cheesecake Factory even sent out a push alert to users on their cell phones about the ordeal.

uh oh… whoops — SOUR PATCH KIDS (@SourPatchKids) April 17, 2023

Love may be blind but we SEE you, @netflix social team. Pouring one out for your mentions tonight. — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) April 17, 2023

I skipped my son's baptism for it — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) April 17, 2023

Not the @Cheesecake coming for Netflix in the Love is Blind live chat pic.twitter.com/ryv1tSZpAL — Ash Marie (@NoHablaBullsh_t) April 17, 2023

uh oh… whoops — SOUR PATCH KIDS (@SourPatchKids) April 17, 2023

We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 17, 2023

The stream would have been Netflix's first-ever live reunion and its second-ever live program, the first being the comedy special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" on March 4.

Netflix told fans on social media late Sunday that the reunion would now be available for regular streaming at 12 p.m. PST on Monday for all viewers globally.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise. pic.twitter.com/vHKxyOiSgq — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Netflix revealed a 4% year-over-year increase in average paid memberships per its Q4 2022 earnings report. The platform is expected to announce its Q1 2023 earnings on Tuesday, April 18.

Netflix was down just over 2% in a one-year period as of Monday morning.