New Law Will Change the Way Tourists Can Walk the Las Vegas Strip The ordinance was passed in Clark County Court on Tuesday.

By Emily Rella

The Las Vegas Strip is changing as we know it.

A new ordinance was approved this week that will make stopping on the pedestrian bridges on the Strip a misdemeanor crime.

"The Pedestrian Flow Zone ordinance will help to ensure our world-class tourism destination remains a safe place for people to visit and transverse," Clark County officials said in a statement. "Through this ordinance, to maintain the safe and continuous movement of pedestrian traffic, it is unlawful for any person to stop, stand, or engage in an activity that causes another person to stop or stand within any Pedestrian Flow Zone."

People walk along the pedestrian bridge between the New York-New York and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Related: Las Vegas Storms Flood Strip, Cause Casino Leaks and Damage

Pedestrians will still be able to quickly stop and take photos or pause for a moment but the purpose of the ordinance is to stop people from congregating for long periods in those areas, which is meant to help curb crime and increase safety.

Authorities noted that heavy congestion on the bridges can cause trouble for first responders in the event of a criminal offense or emergency.

Those who violate the new law will face a misdemeanor charge and up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine, though it is noted that a citation or warning will be issued first.

Street performers, who have become a lively part of the strip, are still allowed to continue their acts on street-level walkways but must be in motion on the bridges.

Related: The Sphere Is Las Vegas' New High-Tech Concert Venue

"It's essential to us that we provide the tools to the police department to be able to do what needs to be done in the rare occasion that someone is going to object, or someone is going to refuse to abide by an ordinance that is a lawful ordinance," said Clark County Commissioner James Gibson.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Reportedly Contracting Mysterious Illness at Upscale U.S. Resort

Two people have reportedly been infected with Legionnaires' disease, also known as Pontiac Fever.

By Emily Rella
Business News

30-Year-Old Man Found Dead Inside a Delta Plane Engine

The incident occurred Monday night at Salt Lake City International Airport.

By Emily Rella
Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Secrets to Building Your Super Team of Remote Freelancers — and How to Retain Them

Advancements in digital talent platforms grant you access to a global pool of freelance talent. Here's how to find the right fit and save five times the resources and effort in keeping them.

By Shavaun Christian
Side Hustle

She Spent Her Honeymoon Working on a Side Hustle. It Raised $35 Million and Counts Celebrities Among Its Investors.

Blake Geffen, founder of luxury accessory rental company Vivrelle, "skipped the bellinis" in the Maldives — and got to work on her company instead.

By Amanda Breen
Business Process

How to Transform Your Workplace Culture with Cross-Pollination

Unlock your team's full potential and elevate client satisfaction with 'cross-pollination.'

By Scott Deming
Franchise

She Went from Being Homeless to a $20 Million Real Estate Mogul. And It All Started at a Crime Scene.

Laura Spaulding is CEO of Spaulding Decon, a company that decontaminates homes.

By Anna David