Gen Z Isn't the 'Snowflake Generation' and Probably Works Harder Than You, Research Shows

Thirty percent of Americans are working a side hustle due to economic concerns.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Thana Prasongsin | Getty Images

It's the era of the side hustle — and everyone's getting in on it.

New research from marketing and data analytics company Kantar revealed that 36% of millennials, 30% of Gen X and 21% of Boomers have at least two jobs, but Gen Z are the busiest side-hustlers — with 40% working an extra gig, Fox Business reported.

Related: Managers on Gen Z: 'Difficult' at Work and 'Lack Discipline'

It's little wonder why: Gen Z are more likely than other generations to report that the pay they receive for their work does not afford them a good quality of life (26% compared to 20%), and 77% of them are in search of a new job (nearly double the rate of other respondents), per a McKinsey & Company report.

The Kantar study also found that 30% of Americans work a side hustle due to economic concerns; 49% do so to combat economic uncertainty; and 34% do so to meet current financial needs.

So, despite reports of Gen Zers participating in buzzy and much-maligned movements like "quiet quitting" and "bare minimum Mondays," it appears the youngest working generation does know what it takes to succeed in today's high-cost-of-living environment.

Related: Gen Z Says Boomer Colleagues Are 'Tech-Shaming' Them

"It's also a reminder of the importance of having first-party quality data to challenge fallacies: Gen Z is not the 'snowflake generation' but an incredibly hardworking resilient group — one of the counterintuitive insights revealed in this report," Caroline Frankum, CEO of Kantar's Profiles division, said.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Related Topics

Baby Boomers Millennials Personal Finance News and Trends Gen-Z Side Hustle

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

By Entrepreneur Store

Starting a Business

After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone

Kristina Saffran spent years in the nonprofit world figuring out the most evidence-based treatments, and then built a company on that knowledge.

By Liz Brody

Resumes & Interviewing

Phone Interview Questions: What To Expect and How To Prepare

Prepare for your next phone interview with this helpful guide. Learn what questions to expect and get tips for acing the interview.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Emily Rella

Business News

Americans Caught Smuggling Over 650 Pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups Into Israel

Two sets of American couples were caught trying to smuggle hundreds of pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups into Israel after a viral TikTok craze led to a shortage of the sweet treats in the country.

By Emily Rella