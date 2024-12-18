There might be one car that stands out more than a Cybertruck — and the chance to drive it for a year is now open.

Kraft Heinz and Oscar Mayer are hiring "Hotdoggers" to hit the highway in the company's 27-foot-long mobile hot dog, affectionately known as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

What Is a Hotdogger?

The hot dog on wheels first hit the streets in 1936, and the Hotdogger program started in 1988. The company says it is looking for a "Customer, Consumer, and Social Media superstar that drives traffic to stores/events and is a top content contributor in all forms of media." (And also someone with a valid driver's license, of course.)

The 12-month gig starts and ends the first week of June and includes two weeks of training, regular meetings with the company's advertising, public relations, and social teams, and being the "face of a multi-billion-dollar brand." The Hotdogger will also appear in media spots.

A Bachelor's degree is required, the listing says, and "preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though applicants are not limited to these degrees." Social media skills are a plus. A clean driving record is required as is the willingness to work holidays.

"As a former Hotdogger myself, I can confirm the relished position is one of the most unique experiences available to college graduates today," said Molle Twing, senior brand manager, experiential, for Oscar Mayer, in a statement. "With more than half of Gen Z aspiring to be an 'influencer,' our Hotdogger program is a great first step for anyone interested in exploring a career in social media or brand marketing. With content creation and communications at the center of the job, it's the only masterclass that takes place on a 27-foot-long hot dog—making for one truly life-changing experience you won't get from a typical 9-5."

Applications are open until January 31, but if this sounds like your dream job, don't hesitiate—the brand notes that less than 1% of applicants are hired because there are only 12 spots available.

How Much Does a Wienermobile Driver Get Paid?

The base pay for the one-year assignment is $35,600, plus a weekly allowance of $150 (up to $7,200 for the 12 months) for expenses like meals and personal travel. The role also offers 18 days of PTO.

Hotels are covered, too, and the position receives a full health and benefits package.

Click here for the full listing.