By now we know that customers of food products become enraged when companies tinker with beloved mascots and imaginary characters (M&Ms, we're looking at you) so we can only imagine the fury that is about to be unleashed once enough people find out the latest big change to a century-old symbol: Oscar Mayer is changing the name of is famous Wienermobile to the Frankmobile.

Why, why, why? You might ask yourself with hot tears of rage streaming down your face. Oscar Mayer says the new name pays homage to their new hotdog recipe that will be released this summer. "The Wienermobile is a beloved American icon that has been sparking smiles and driving craveability for our iconic delicious wieners for nearly 100 years," said Stephanie Vance, associate brand manager at Oscar Mayer, in a press release. "This summer, it's time to highlight another fan-favorite: our delicious 100% Beef Franks."

CNN asked if the name was permanent, and the company replied that it's first "trying out to see if it 'cuts the mustard' with its fans." (We're sure they really relished that condiment pun.) The company says that the new recipe the Frankmobile is promoting will deliver a dog with "a more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste that is more flavorful than ever."

Oscar Mayer's iconic vehicle first rolled into existence in 1936, and there are currently six different Wiener— er, we mean, Frankmobiles in the fleet crisscrossing the nation. If you'd like to see one in person, you can track the nearest one using this online tracker.